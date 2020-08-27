Rays 4, Orioles 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Perez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Perez homered to center off Mychal Givens (0-1). It was his first long ball since Aug. 10, 2018.
Ryan Sherriff (1-0) worked a perfect eighth in his first big league game since May 7, 2018, due to Tommy John surgery.
Diego Castillo pitched the ninth to get his first save. Ten Tampa Bay relievers have a save this season.
Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double, and Toronto beat Boston.
Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line that keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14). Randal Grichuk also homered and drove in two runs.
Five Toronto pitchers combined to allow three hits, struck out seven and walked three.
Rookie right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (1-2) got the win in allowing one run on two hits over four innings of relief.
Mets 5, Marlins 4
NEW YORK — Wilson Ramos singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after hobbled Mets closer Edwin Díaz and the bullpen blew another lead provided by Jacob deGrom, and New York beat Miami.
DeGrom set New York up nicely by matching a career high with 14 strikeouts and handing off a 4-1 lead to begin the eighth inning, but Miami promptly loaded the bases with one out against Justin Wilson. DeGrom set a career high with his 10th consecutive start allowing two or fewer runs.
The Marlins came back to tie the game at 4-all before Robinson Canó led off the bottom of the inning with his third hit, and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored from second when Ramos hit a two-out single off Nick Vincent (1-2).
Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo homered for the Mets.
Indians 6, Twins 3
CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger pitched effectively in his first start since breaking COVID-19 protocols and Tyler Naquin doubled home the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning as Cleveland beat Minnesota to tighten the AL Central.
Clevinger gave up a homer to Max Kepler on his third pitch, but settled in and held the Twins to two runs over six innings in his first start since Aug. 5.
Tigers 7, Cubs 6
DETROIT — Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on to beat the Cubs.
The Cubs trailed 7-3 entering the ninth, but Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single and Albert Almora added a run-scoring double. An infield single by Ian Happ put the tying run on first with nobody out, then Anthony Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly that center fielder Victor Reyes caught against the wall, some 420 feet from the plate.
Detroit pitcher Buck Farmer snagged Kyle Schwarber’s line drive to end it.
Phillies 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Aaron Nola threw seven strong innings, and Philadelphia took advantage of Washington’s sloppy outfield defense to rally for a victory.
Bryce Harper delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to help the Phillies win their third in a row. The defending World Series champion Nationals have dropped three consecutive games to drop to a season-high six games under .500.
Nola (3-2) gave up two runs on five hits while striking out eight. Braves 5, Yankees 1, game 1
Braves 2,Yankees 1, game 2
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green and Atlanta, led by another strong start from Max Fried, rallied to beat the Yankees to sweep a doubleheader.
The Yankees have lost five straight and saw outfielder Aaron Judge aggravate his strained right calf.
White Sox 10, Pirates 3
CHICAGO — José Abreu homered, Dallas Keuchel pitched six dominant innings, and surging Chicago pounded Pittsburgh as the White Sox won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Abreu’s 12th home run was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer and Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive.
