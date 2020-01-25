PHILADELPHIA — Kristen McKenna knew the parent organization she leads would have to pay for cleaning supplies for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project at the Albert M. Greenfield School Monday.
But she was stunned when she got a $700 bill from the Philadelphia School District three days before the project to cover costs for staff and utilities.
“It’s Martin Luther King Day. Why wouldn’t you somehow want to encourage schools and communities to come together and do something good in your school?” said McKenna, president of the Greenfield Home and School Association, calling the charge “just infuriating.”
She said about 100 volunteers worked at the Center City K-8 Monday, painting its third floor, cleaning the building — “wiping down anything and everything the kids touch” — and picking up trash and leaves outside.
On Thursday, McKenna said, the district called the school, at 22nd and Chestnut, saying it didn’t have to pay the bill. She wasn’t sure why the district decided to drop the charge, which the Inquirer began asking about Monday.
“That should have been the result” all along, McKenna said. “I’m very happy.”
District spokesperson Imahni Moise said the school board’s policy is that “any use of district facilities outside of normal business hours must be associated with a fee to cover expenses such as utilities and security.”
