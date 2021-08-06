Phillies 4, Mets 2: Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East with a 4-2 victory over the slumping New York Mets on Friday night.
Didi Gregorius also went deep for the Phillies, who extended the longest active winning streak in the majors and moved four games above .500.
The Mets, who have lost seven of nine, fell out of first place for the first time since May 7. Jonathan Villar homered in the ninth for New York, which finished with five hits.
Gibson (8-3) allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. The 33-year-old right-hander was acquired from Texas on July 30 and quickly has paid dividends by winning his first two starts for Philadelphia with a pair of quality outings.
Marcus Stroman (7-11) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings.
Harper sent the home fans into a frenzy in the eighth when he followed serenades of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” by lacing a 98 mph fastball from Edwin Diaz into the bushes over the wall in straightaway center for a two-run shot. It was the 19th homer and third in four games for Harper, putting Philadelphia ahead 4-1.
White Sox 8, Cubs 6: Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,
Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth, broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.
The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the left-hander retired the next three batters.
Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief, striking out all four.
The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.
Indians 6, Tigers 1: Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit’s lineup for seven innings, leading Cleveland.
Quantrill (3-2) struck out a career-high 10 and gave up four singles. He retired 15 in a row after allowing a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning.
Blake Parker gave up a run to the Tigers in the ninth before Emmanuel Clase came on with the bases loaded and struck out two for his 15th save.
Bobby Bradley hit a two-run double off Matt Manning (2-5) as the Indians prevented the improved Tigers from jumping them into second place in the AL Central.
Reds 10, Pirates 0: Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to help Cincinnati rout Pittsburgh.
Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL wild-card spot.
Moustakas — who came off the IL on Friday after missing 68 games with a right heel contusion — had a two-run double in his first at-bat. Barnhart’s three-run blast to right capped off a seven-run first inning.
For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley (9-4), who allowed only six hits through seven innings. JT Brubaker (4-11) was the loser.
Braves 8, Nationals 4: Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and Atlanta turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.
The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and are one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. The Nationals have lost five in a row. The Nationals led 3-2 with two outs in the fifth before the catcher’s interference call turned the momentum to the Braves.
Rays 10, Orioles 6: Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to to help Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its sixth victory in eight games.
Manuel Margot had three hits and an RBI for Tampa Bay.
Cruz, who was acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline, tied it at 5 in the sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Conner Greene. With 439th career homers, Cruz tied Paul Konerko for 44th place.
The Rays loaded the bases off Paul Fry (4-4) with no outs in the eighth. Dillon Tate entered and allowed a two-run double to Cruz down the left-field line. Wander Franco drove in two more runs and Margot hit another single to extend the lead to 10-5.
Blue Jays 12, Red Sox 4: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs and Toronto used a nine-run fifth inning to hand Boston its seventh loss in eight games.
Rookie right-hander Alek Manoah (4-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win for the third time in four starts as Toronto improved to 7-1 since returning north of the border July 30.
Cardinals 4, Royals 2: Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and St. Louis beat Kansas City.
Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals. They were coming off consecutive victories over AL Central-leading Chicago.
O’Neill finished a triple shy of the cycle. He hit his 18th homer of the season leading off the fourth inning.
Wainwright (10-6) allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two. Wainwright improved to 87-45 coming off a Cardinals loss. Alex Reyes picked up his 25th save in 26 chances.
— The Associated Press
Goldschmidt hit his 18th homer of the season off Mike Minor (8-10) in the first inning.