The V.I. Police Department’s Operations and Administrative Services building in Mars Hill, Frederiksted, will remain closed through Friday to both employees and the public due to air quality issues.
The shutdown will aid the completion of air quality assessment of the St. Croix facility.
All non-essential personnel will continue to work from home and sworn personnel will operate out of the department’s mobile command unit, parked in the western parking lot at. Mars Hill, V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said in a statement released shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Records Bureau, Firearms Bureau and Permits divisions will resume services at 8 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile, individuals needing to file police reports in Frederiksted can do so at the Frederiksted Bike Unit Substation at No. 1 Strand Street, between the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant and the UCA Building.
The Records Bureau will continue to accept requests for police records and police reports via email at stxvipdrecordsrequest@usvi.onmicrosoft.com.
Derima said the deparment is working to restore its operations to normalcy and “if there are any changes, the public will be notified as soon as possible.”