Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.
According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.
Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified.
Charges were not immediately filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await results of the police investigation.
Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.
The Raiders released a statement saying the team is aware of the crash involving Ruggs. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”
Steelers trade LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.
The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks. He sat out last Sunday’s win over Cleveland with what the team called a groin injury amid reports that Ingram was hoping to be traded elsewhere.
“I enjoy working with Melvin,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “It just didn’t work out the way we envisioned, the way he envisioned. And sometimes it happens in free agency.”
Tomlin did not confirm that Ingram asked to be moved, but hinted Ingram had become dissatisfied in recent weeks.
Titans sign Adrian Peterson to replace Derrick Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.
Running backs coach Tony Dews said Peterson obviously has been a great player and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. Dews said he will need to see Peterson on the field to gauge what shape the running back is in.
“My job is just to get him up to speed and whatever he can do to help the team, that’s my job to try to figure that out and help him out along the way,” Dews said Tuesday. “Obviously, he’ll go out and do what he does best.”
Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.
Rams waive WR Jackson after disappointing stint
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released disgruntled receiver DeSean Jackson after just seven games with his hometown team.
Jackson will be available on the waiver wire Wednesday, general manager Les Snead said Tuesday. The Rams spent the past five days trying to find a trade partner for the 14-year NFL veteran, and he didn’t suit up for Los Angeles’ blowout win at Houston.
Jackson, who turns 35 on Dec. 1, asked to leave the Rams last week after making just eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in his first seven games with Los Angeles. The Rams signed him to an incentive-weighted, one-year contract with a guaranteed $2.75 million salary last spring to reunite him with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator in Washington.
“Obviously, it was an experiment we attempted,” Snead said. “Didn’t work out as well as we wanted to, as DeSean wanted it to, as even Sean wanted it to — and especially those two, because they have a relationship that goes deeper than football. Didn’t work out for us.”
The Rams wanted Jackson to be the defense-stretching deep threat they lacked last season, and he filled that role well when he was on the field. But Jackson’s playing time was infrequent, with second-year pro Van Jefferson taking about three-quarters of the Rams’ offensive snaps alongside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who rarely leave the field for Matthew Stafford’s prolific passing offense.
Jackson posted a farewell message on Instagram: “I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the LA Rams. Although this isn’t the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career.”
Jackson was healthy this season after playing in only eight games over the previous two seasons in Philadelphia because of injuries.
Jackson got only 15 targets on the Rams’ offense, but he likely would have received more playing time in the second half of the season if he had stuck around. The Rams are surging toward a playoff berth, and they would like to decrease the heavy playing time of Kupp — the NFL’s leading receiver in several statistical categories — and Woods.
Jackson’s departure and rookie Tutu Atwell’s season-ending shoulder injury last Sunday leaves the Rams with just four healthy receivers on their roster. Rookie Ben Skowronek made his first three NFL receptions last week in Houston.
Snead said the Rams won’t necessarily sign another veteran receiver to fill out the roster, noting they could promote a player from the practice squad to help out on special teams.
Jets acquire OL Duvernay-Tardif from Chiefs for TE Brown
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets added some depth to the offensive line, acquiring guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Kansas City Chiefs for tight end Daniel Brown ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday.
Duvernay-Tardif, a licensed medical doctor who opted out of last season to work on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, was active for the first time Monday night for the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the New York Giants but didn’t play. He broke a bone in his right hand during training camp and was sidelined several weeks.
Duvernay-Tardif wrote in a Twitter post: “NYC here we come!” He could serve as a backup to starter Greg Van Roten at right guard, or potentially replace him at the position.
“I believe strongly in what they are building,” Duvernay-Tardif said of the Jets, “and I am very thankful to be a part of it.”
The 30-year-old offensive lineman from Quebec, Canada, was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2014 out of McGill University in Montreal. He has played in 60 NFL games, including 57 starts, and was the starting right guard for Kansas City in its 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl during the 2019 season.
“It’s an opportunity to bring a Super Bowl champion to the room,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “LDT brings that championship pedigree. He’s a high-character person and obviously a very smart guy and can’t wait to get him in here and see him compete.”
Duvernay-Tardif thanked the Chiefs organization and fans in his post for their support “throughout my whole career to pursue both medical school and pro football, my two passions.” He added that saying goodbye to Kansas City was a difficult decision.
“When I opted out last year, I promised myself to do everything in my power to come back on the field,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote. “Joining the Jets gives me the best opportunity to play.”
Brown has spent the past three seasons with the Jets, primarily as a blocking tight end and core special teamer. He has 44 career receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.
The 29-year-old Brown was signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015 and also played with Chicago before joining the Jets in 2019.
The Jets, who are 2-5, were considered possible sellers at the deadline — with safety Marcus Maye and wide receiver Jamison Crowder often mentioned in trade rumors. But both remain in New York, and the deal to acquire Duvernay-Tardif was the only trade involving the Jets on Tuesday.
Maye is playing on the franchise tag this season after he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension in the offseason. The safety has said he’d like to remain with the Jets, who could franchise him again next offseason. Maye is also dealing with legal issues stemming from his DUI arrest in Florida in February.
Douglas, who called Maye a priority last offseason, was non-committal about re-signing him saying the Jets will see how the season plays out.