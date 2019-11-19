Inmate arrested after assault on jail corrections officerPolice on St. Thomas have arrested 38-year-old Kareem Joseph, an inmate at the Alexander Farrelly Criminal Justice Center, for assault.
According to a statement by Acting V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, Joseph assaulted the officer at 9:15 a.m. Thursday when the officer attempted to return him to his cell.
The officer was treated at Schneider Hospital for the injuries sustained during the assault, Derima said.
Joseph has been charged with aggravated assault and battery upon an officer in the incident. It is at least the third assault charge Joseph faces. In October, Joseph was extradited from California to face charges of using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, mayhem and three counts of retaliating against or threatening a witness.
The charges stem from a January 2018 incident in Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, in which a man suffering from severe head injuries told police Joseph had assaulted him during a disagreement.
— Daily News Staff
Commented