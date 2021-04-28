Popular has announced that its St. John ATM will be closed at 3 p.m. today until further notice.
The ATM is being moved, and its new location will be announced soon, Popular said in a news release Tuesday. While the ATM service is restored in St. John, Popular reminds its clients that they can utilize online banking for their transactions.
TeleBanco services will remain available 24 hours, seven days a week. For assistance, clients may call 1-888-724-3659.
For more information about Popular digital services, visit: www.popular.vi/online-banking.