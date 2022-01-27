BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Rovman Powell hit 10 sixes among his 107 runs from 53 balls to lead West Indies to a 20-run victory Wednesday over England and a 2-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series.
Powell, brought in for Odean Smith, formed the backbone of the home side’s 224 for five, with Nicholas Pooran clubbing 70 off 43 deliveries. England finished at 202-9.
Tom Banton gave England hope of pulling off its third-highest chase ever with a 39-ball 73 but his dismissal left the tourists needing 96 from 45 deliveries before Phil Salt kept its flickering hopes alive.
Salt, one of three T20 debutants alongside George Garton and Harry Brook, brought the equation down to 36 in an over, flaying the first two deliveries for six en route to a 22-ball 50 before being bowled.
England was captained by Moeen Ali because of a slight quad injury to Eoin Morgan.
4 of 65 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
Warner, Marsh not in Australia side for Sri Lanka T20 series
BC-CRI--Australia T20 Squad-Sri Lanka
Jan 24, 2022 11:57 PM — 227 words
SYDNEY (AP) — David Warner and Mitch Marsh are among the omissions in Australia’s 16-man squad for a Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in February, while coach Justin Langer will also be absent.
Australia is hosting Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series, with the games to be spread across the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval in Canberra and the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Feb. 11-20.
Langer is among the members of support staff set to be on vacation during the T20 series and ahead of a three-test series in Pakistan starting March 3.
Andrew McDonald will serve as head coach in Langer’s absence, as was the case during last year’s T20 tour of New Zealand.
Warner and Marsh, who both played key roles in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates, will also sit out the five T20s ahead of the trip to Pakistan.
Fit-again pace bowler Josh Hazlewood is expected to return from his side strain during the T20 series.