Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex visited Queen Elizabeth II for the first time in two years during a stop in the U.K. Thursday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to USA TODAY.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Harry’s grandmother at Windsor Castle while on their way to The Hague, Netherlands, for the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games are an international sports competition founded by Harry for injured veterans and service members.
For the Duchess of Sussex, Thursday’s visit marks her first time in the U.K. since March 2020 when she and Prince Harry stepped away from royal duties and moved to California.
Prince Harry was last seen in the U.K. in July 2021 for the unveiling of a statue of his mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. Previously, the Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. in April 2021 for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.
The couple lost their taxpayer-funded police guard for their U.K. visits when they walked away from the royal family. Harry is currently suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security when he travels to his home country.
His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit the U.K. but that it is too risky without police protection.
Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
This year’s Invictus Games were originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but the competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking in a personal video message at the time, Harry said the decision to postpone was “incredibly difficult” and apologized to the athletes for not being able to find an alternative. He said at least they would have another year to “get even fitter than you already are” for their competitions.
“This decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you, for your families, and everybody else involved in these games,” Harry said in the video, acknowledging his disappointment.
In March 2021, Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a TV interview that their decision to leave the U.K. was because they were fed up with racism in the British media and in the royal family.
Meghan, who is biracial, said in the tell-all interview that someone in the royal family, who was neither the queen nor Prince Philip, raised concerns about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be when he was born. Harry said he wanted to protect Meghan, who became suicidal from the pressure of royal life.
— Contributing were USA Today reporters Leora Arnowitz, Maria Puente, Hannah Yasharoff and the Associated Press.