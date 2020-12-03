A prosecutor on Thursday apologized for the government’s failure to tell Jeffrey Epstein’s victims about a controversial agreement that allowed the politically connected financier to escape federal charges for molesting dozens of young girls at his Palm Beach mansion.
Further, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg told an appeals court, it was unfortunate that the way the nonprosecution agreement was crafted had the effect of labeling the teenage girls as prostitutes instead of victims of sexual assault.
“She was not a prostitute,” Steinberg said, referring specifically to Courtney Wild who is seeking to invalidate the agreement on behalf of Epstein’s other young victims. “Minors can’t consent to sex.”
However, despite Steinberg’s acknowledgment that the young women were mistreated and misled, Steinberg was adamant that Wild’s legal quest to throw out the plea deal is misguided.
“Even if the law didn’t require it, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florida should have communicated to Ms. Wild in a transparent and straightforward way,” Steinberg told the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Although we are sympathetic to Ms. Wild and apologize to her for what happened, her legal arguments are incorrect.”
The hearing marked the second time in a year that Steinberg and Wild’s attorney, Paul Cassell, have faced off before the Atlanta-based appeals court on the question of whether prosecutors in South Florida violated the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act.
Although the law requires prosecutors to confer with victims, none of the teens was told when Epstein in 2007 agreed to plead guilty to two state charges of solicitation of prostitution.
In exchange for his plea in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, federal prosecutors agreed to shelve a 53-page indictment they prepared against him.
While a deeply divided three-judge panel in April ruled that prosecutors had no obligation to tell Epstein’s victims about the secret agreement, in an unusual move, the court threw out that ruling so the complex and potentially far-reaching decision could be heard by a full court.
Not only will the court’s decision impact how federal prosecutors deal with victims of crimes, but it has serious implications for the women who were abused by Epstein more than a decade ago, Cassell said.
While the 66-year-old multi-millionaire hung himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking in New York, the nonprosecution agreement protects four women and others who allegedly helped him carry out his lurid scheme.
As part of the deal, Epstein’s assistants, Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff and Nadia Marcinkova, as well as any other “potential co-conspirators,” were given immunity from prosecution.
If the court agrees the victims’ rights were violated and the agreement is thrown out, they would be allowed to talk to federal prosecutors about why Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators should be charged, he said.
“The only thing we are asking in this case is for the right to confer with prosecutors,” Cassell said. “Ms. Wild can be very persuasive about why charges should be filed in this case, and that’s the opportunity that Congress gave her under the CVRA.”
Wild was a 15-year-old Lake Worth Middle School student when she along with dozens of teens were lured to Epstein’s mansion with the promise that they would be paid to give him massages.
Instead, they were forced to disrobe and were fondled and probed. Some were forced to have sex with the man who was 40 years their senior.
Even if some of the victims met with federal prosecutors in New York who are prosecuting Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, for her role in the sex scheme, that’s not enough, said Cassell, a law professor and former federal judge.
“Ms. Wild was sexually abused in the Southern District of Florida,” he said. “Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have no authority to prosecute crimes … that were committed against Ms. Wild in another jurisdiction.
“She wants to talk to prosecutors in Florida about prosecuting sex offense crimes that were committed against her in the Southern District of Florida and she can’t do that,” he said.
During the roughly hour-long hearing, the 11 judges tussled with whether victims should have the right to inject themselves in cases where charges haven’t been filed.