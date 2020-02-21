Hundreds of people flooded the streets of the Dominican Republic again late Wednesday, as anger grows after the Caribbean nation was forced to cancel Sunday’s municipal election amid glitches with its electronic voting system. And police said there were indications of “sabotage” or ballot manipulation that may lead to more arrests.
Waving flags and beating pots and pans in front of the Central Electoral Board, protesters chanted “They must go! They must go!” On Tuesday, a similar demonstration was broken up by tear gas.
So far, officials say they are staying despite the simmering outrage and indications that authorities were trying to manipulate the vote. Roberto Saladín, one of the members of the Central Electoral Board, said neither he nor his colleagues will step down.
“The Dominican people deserve for this entity to organize these elections and not abandon this process in the middle,” he said Wednesday, according to the Listin Diario newspaper. “We are not going to resign, we can’t do it.”
Saladín said that if the people wanted them ousted they should take them to court.
The protests come after the nation of 11 million had to halt municipal elections on Sunday after just three hours amid widespread problems.
Authorities said that about half of polling places using the electronic ballot machines reported problems. While the machines were only being used in the capital and 17 out of 158 municipalities, they were in some of the most populous regions of the country, the Associated Press reported.
