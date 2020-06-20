The Public Works Department has issued updates regarding three road projects territorywide.
The Sion Valley Pavement Rehabilitation on St. Croix, which has a price tag of $6.7 million, will affect traffic in the Sion Hill/Route 81 area from Wednesday to July 1. The road crew will be working from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
A single lane will be closed on Sion Valley Road/Route 81 during the duration of the project, which involves the installation of a traffic signal pole and pavement rehabilitation.
Also on St. Croix, work will continue — starting Wednesday and ending June 29 — on Phase 3 of the implementation of a single-lane closure to complete milling at the William’s Delight intersection on Melvin Evans Highway.
The road crew will be working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.3 million.
On St. Thomas, the Store Tvaer Gade-Nye Gade phase of the Main Street Enhancement project is complete and both streets are now open to vehicular traffic.
However, work is continuing on Raadets Gade with the removal of asphalt and the installation of the new storm drainage system as well as blue bit stone sidewalks.
The contractor, Island Roads, has poured the slab for the box culvert roof and once cured, installation of the Danish bricks on the east side of Cardow and Post Office Square will begin. Also, palm tree installation will begin within the next few weeks once the trees arrive on island.
The estimated cost of the project is $14.6 million.