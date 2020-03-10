ROSEAU, MINN. — Ricardo Rojas walked into baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last June, spotted his name on a placard, and hopped into a car to head six hours north for a new life.
Five years earlier, he had been a successful network systems engineer for a health insurer in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the mortgage on his $345,000 house was paid off, and his daughter was attending private school. Then he got laid off. With the island’s unemployment rate in double digits most of the past decade, Rojas struggled to find steady work. Then came Hurricane Maria, which devastated the territory. In the aftermath, tens of thousands fled. Rojas’ home value plummeted. Jobs became even more scarce.
”The hurricane was like the icing on the cake,” the 55-year-old said.
And so he headed north — way north — to a small Minnesota town 10 miles from Canada and two hours from a Target. Polaris, the Minnesota-based motor-sport manufacturer, wanted workers in a remote part of the state with more jobs than workers.
For Rojas, this was a lifeline: double the pay of a manufacturing job back home, with full benefits, plus a better education for his 14-year-old daughter, who wants to be a doctor. Rojas would be first to arrive here. Twenty-nine more Puerto Ricans and their families would soon follow. In the months since, they have filled the town’s housing — in apartments, in rental houses, in converted church basements — and brought diversity to this generations-long Scandinavian outpost.
It’s a twist on the rural immigration story, and a partial solution to the worker shortage that plagues greater Minnesota. It’s not really immigration at all, since Puerto Ricans are American citizens — but it has all the hallmarks of the shifting demographics and cultural adjustments that have changed small-town America in recent decades.
It’s a massive change for a town of 2,600 people — but one hailed as a positive development for a place needing new energy. And it’s a counterintuitive tale from an area one resident calls Minnesota’s “tip of the right wing,” where 70% of county voters went for Donald Trump in 2016. Instead of exposing fault lines, the arrival of outsiders illuminated this frigid town’s warm embrace.
”This is a win-win-win for everyone,” said Steve Hoffer, pastor at Roseau Evangelical Covenant Church. “This is a win for Polaris because companies up here in the northwest corner of Minnesota have a hard time finding employees. It’s a win for our community because it helps broaden the overall perspective of our town. There’s a world of people out there with very different experiences than people who have been here their entire lives. And it’s a win for the folks who are moving here, because this is an economic opportunity they simply didn’t have in Puerto Rico.
”We’re playing the long game. We want them to put down roots here, and for this to become home.”
Among the most persistent problems facing greater Minnesota and rural America is a people shortage. Even as Minnesota’s population has risen — it grew by nearly 400,000 since 2010, an increase of 7.5% — rural Minnesota hasn’t shared in the gains.
From 2010 to 2018, the seven-county economic development region in Minnesota’s northwest corner, which includes Roseau, suffered a 1.3% population decline, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Roseau County has felt that even more acutely, losing population at more than double that rate.
A corresponding decline in workers has affected the manufacturing sector most acutely. The percentage of manufacturing workers 55 and older in Roseau County has more than doubled between 2008 and 2018, meaning almost one in three manufacturing workers here are 55 and older.
And the problem will get worse before it gets better, as baby boomers continue to retire.
”There is no way to find other workers except through migration from other states or immigration from abroad,” said state demographer Susan Brower.
”It’s a livelihood story,” said Steve Hine, a research economist for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. “There aren’t enough young people being born in Roseau County and staying in Roseau County to meet the needs of an expanding company like Polaris.”
Steve and Mary Hoffer spent three decades in the Twin Cities and raised four children. But when a pastor position opened here in 2014, the Hoffers returned to Mary’s hometown. Her widowed father needed family nearby.
A few months after Rojas arrived, the Hoffers noticed a new family at church: Elias Bastardo, his wife, Glorimar, and their three teenagers. The Hoffers took the new family to lunch at Subway, where they learned of all the newcomers. The town’s seven churches banded together, collecting donated furniture and bedding, winter coats and used cars. Polaris paid for travel and temporary lodging for each worker while churches bought plane tickets for families.
”Let’s be honest: They look a little different than us,” said Mary Hoffer, the city’s promotions director. “New people get noticed right away. It caught a lot of people off guard initially: ‘What do we do about this? This is a Scandinavian town. We don’t speak Spanish.’?”
But Hoffer said the town has welcomed its newcomers. That was echoed by longtime Roseau residents and the Puerto Ricans alike. It’s an unlikely marriage that might just be built to last.
”It’s all up to us — up to the Roseau people,” Hoffer said. “If we bring them into our circles, I think they will stay a long time.”
In a company town like this — where the water tower reads “Welcome to Roseau — Birthplace of Polaris” and the plant employs 1,450 workers — these problems take on an existential tinge.
A year ago Polaris hired a Puerto Rican recruiting firm to find a partial solution for a plant that consistently has about 70 job openings — and could add 70 more jobs if it could find the workers. Polaris plans to hire more Puerto Ricans, but the company wants the town’s changes to be incremental. When it brought the idea to Mayor Jeff Pelowski, his reaction was enthusiastic. What’s good for Polaris is good for Roseau, he said.
”It doesn’t matter if you’re from Puerto Rico or Scotland,” he said. “The only racial problems we have here are between Swedes and Norwegians.”
Commented