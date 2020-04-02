Puerto Rico’s Health Secretary said it’s still unclear if the 200,000 rapid tests the island ordered to confirm and trace the spread of the coronavirus can be used at all.
In an interview with CBS posted early Wednesday, Lorenzo González said his office was trying to determine if the tests — which may arrive over the weekend — have approval from the Federal Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are sending some information hoping it will be evaluated by the federal entities,” he told CBS reporter David Begnaud. “If they are not approved we are not going to use it and we will have to get the monies back.”
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, has taken some of the most aggressive steps of any U.S. jurisdiction to try to keep the coronavirus at bay but has struggled to ramp up testing and to do contact tracing – isolating those who may have come in contact with an infected person.
González became Secretary of Health on March 26 after predecessor Concepción Quiñones de Longo resigned after holding the job less than two weeks. In interviews, Quiñones said she was concerned about how the department was being run and, in particular, how a contract for COVID-19 testing was handled.
González said the global scramble to find tests may have led officials to move too quickly.
“Everybody gets very anxious, everyone wants to do the right their for their state or country,” he said.
