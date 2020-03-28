Puerto Rico reported its third death due to COVID-19 on Friday, saying a 48-year-old woman on the island’s western coast had succumbed to the novel coroanvirus. It’s the first time an island resident had died due to the growing pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 worldwide.
In a statement, the Health Department also said it had detected 17 new cases, bringing the island’s total to 79. The latest victim, also the island’s youngest, died before her test results came back confirming that she had COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said.
With a weak healthcare system and an aging population, Puerto Rico has taken some of the most forceful steps of any U.S. jurisdiction to try to stop the spread of the virus. As of Friday, the island had tested 932 people. Of those, 519 have come back negative results and 332 are still pending.
