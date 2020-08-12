SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday added new demands to conflicting proposals for rescuing the U.S. territory’s botched primary election, suing to insist on an election re-do at all polling centers that opened late — not just those where a lack of ballots kept people from voting,
The lawsuit filed by Gov. Wanda Vásquez also seeks to stop the release of unconfirmed results from centers where voting did take place on Sunday. The island’s Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.
A failure to supply ballots and other issues kept people from voting at a little under half of the island’s 110 polling places.
“The uncertainty created since the process began in morning hours caused thousands of voters to leave the voting centers where chaos and confusion reigned,” according Vasquez’s lawsuit, filed before the Court of First Instance.
Electoral officials have agreed to try to repair the problem by holding a second wave of voting this Sunday at centers where no one voted due to a lack of missing or delayed ballots. Vazquez wants the re-do to include centers that opened late as well.
Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court is expect to rule this week on four other lawsuits spawned by the election problems. Pedro Pierluisi, who is running against Vázquez in the primary of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, seeks to have the votes cast so far tallied and made public.
Also suing for the same reason are Sen. Eduardo Bhatia and Carlos Delgado, mayor of the northwest coastal town of Isabela, two of three gubernatorial nominees for the main opposition Popular Democratic Party. That party supports Puerto Rico’s current political status as a U.S. territory and held a primary for the first time in its 82-year history.
Electoral officials have acknowledged that ballots arrived at their offices days behind schedule and were still being dispatched to polling places on the day of the vote — often never arriving.
It was the first time primaries have been halted in the territory and led many to worry that it has damaged Puerto Ricans’ confidence in their government and could affect the outcome of upcoming November general elections on an island that typically has a voter participation rate of nearly 70%.
Amid an unprecedented electoral debacle, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico said Monday it will evaluate claims filed by two candidates from opposing political parties who are calling for all the votes cast at Sunday’s suspended primary election to be counted immediately.
The parties involved had until 2 p.m. Tuesday to file their positions to the island’s high court.
The joint lawsuits from the two gubernatorial candidates seek to challenge an emergency order from the elections commission of Puerto Rico (Comisión Estatal de Elecciones, in Spanish) to keep ballot boxes sealed and voting machines shut down until next Sunday.
The primary was suspended on Sunday afternoon, after what elections commission president Juan Ernesto Dávila said was a massive delay in printing ballots at the only ballot-printing facility on the island. The delay meant voters in approximately more than half of the precincts on the island couldn’t vote and will have to cast their ballot next Sunday.
However, many politicians and private citizens have since blamed the elections commission for the failures of Sunday’s botched primary. Many Puerto Ricans were outraged after arriving at their voting sites, some waiting outside for hours, only to be told they’d be unable to cast their votes. Public poll officers were forced to close down.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez said preparing and delivering the voting materials was the “absolute responsibility” of the elections commission and called for the resignation of Dávila.
And even with the emergency order, which was agreed on by the two main parties on the island, dozens of alleged leaked results in the gubernatorial and legislative races began to make the rounds on social media since Sunday afternoon — a concern the island’s highest court said it is seeking to address as soon as possible.
On Sunday night, Pedro Pierluisi, the candidate for governor for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, filed a lawsuit against the elections commission as well as the electoral commissioners of the political parties running the elections, claiming the mid-afternoon suspension was “disastrous” and “illegal.”
Puerto Rican Sen. Eduardo Bhatia, who is running for governor for the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), the NPP’s main opposition, has also sued for an immediate vote count.
On Monday, Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri, mayor of the coastal town of Isabela and gubernatorial candidate for the PDP, separately sought legal remedies. He went to a lower Puerto Rico court to request that the primaries be held on or before Thursday. Like Bhatia and Pierluisi, he asked that the votes from Sunday be tallied and the results made public.
Meanwhile, at least a dozen trucks filled with cast ballots and voting materials are currently sitting in San Juan, awaiting instructions.
“The important thing for Pedro Pierluisi’s purposes is that all voters have had the opportunity to vote and vote under equal conditions,” Carlos Sagardía-Abreu, one of Pierlusi’s lawyers, told the Miami Herald. “And that the votes that were validly cast yesterday have to be counted.”
Dávila, the head of the elections commission, told local newspaper El Nuevo Día on Monday that the agency would have been able to successfully run the primary if they had received the ballots even 12 hours before the trucks were sent out to the island’s 110 precincts.
“We hadn’t raised any flags because we thought we would be able to carry the event forward,” he said.
The chaos at the primaries also comes over a month after an electoral code authored by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz was signed into law by Vázquez and as Puerto Rico experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Héctor Luis Acevedo, a professor of voting rights law and leading electoral expert on the island, told the Miami Herald last month that, for decades, Puerto Rico has had a well-respected voting tradition.
He referred to the new electoral code, approved less than five months before the general elections, as a “coup” from Rivera Schatz and the NPP.
Acevedo emphasized the importance of the elections commission in the democratic process and its vital role in ensuring that votes are counted in a transparent manner. Acevedo has also served as mayor of San Juan and is affiliated with the Popular Democratic Party.