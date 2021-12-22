Amid tensions, Putin seeks security guarantees from U.S.
MOSCOW — The Russian president on Tuesday reiterated his demand for guarantees from the U.S. and its allies that NATO will not expand eastwards, blaming the West for “tensions that are building up in Europe.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting with Russia’s top military brass came just days after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
The demands — contained in a proposed Russia-U.S. security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO — were drafted amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stoked fears of a possible invasion. Russia has denied it has plans to attack its neighbor but pressed for legal guarantees that would rule out NATO expansion and weapons deployment there.
Putin charged Tuesday that if U.S. and NATO missile systems appear in Ukraine, it will take those missiles only minutes to reach Moscow.
“For us, it is the most serious challenge — a challenge to our security,” he said, adding that this is why the Kremlin needs “long-term, legally binding guarantees” from the West, as opposed to “verbal assurances, words and promises” that Moscow can’t trust.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is working with its European allies to address what he called “Russian aggression” with diplomacy but said President Joe Biden opposes the kind of guarantees sought by Putin.
“The president has been extremely clear for many, many years about some basic principles that no one is moving back on: the principle that one country does not have the right to change by force the borders of another, that one country does not have the right to dictate the policies of another or to tell that that country with whom they may associate,” Blinken told reporters in Washington.
Japan hangs 3 in first use of capital punishment in 2 years
TOKYO — Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country’s use of the death penalty.
One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees.
Executions are carried out in high secrecy in Japan, where prisoners are not informed of their fate until the morning they are hanged. Since 2007, Japan has begun disclosing the names of those executed and some details of their crimes, but information is still limited.
Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said at a news conference that the three had committed “extremely ghastly” crimes and the punishment was appropriate.
Furukawa declined to comment on the timing of the executions, often carried out during the year-end holiday season when parliament is in recess, which opponents say is an attempt by the government to reduce criticism. Japan’s parliament had its final session of the year on Tuesday.
“As justice minister, I authorized their executions after giving extremely careful considerations again and again,” Furukawa said.
Japan now has 107 people on death row at detention centers, instead of regular prisons.
It has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism, saying the punishment is needed to take into consideration the victims’ feelings and as a deterrence for heinous crime.
Japan and the U.S. are the only two countries in the Group of Seven industrialized nations that use capital punishment.
Former President Zuma can appeal return to jail
JOHANNESBURG — Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be allowed to appeal a court ruling that ordered him back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Zuma, 80, had been released on medical parole earlier this year, but the Gauteng High Court in the capital, Pretoria, ruled last week that his parole had been illegal. On Tuesday, Judge Elias Matojane said the ex-president can now appeal that finding.
“Because of his illness and advanced age, he needs compassion, empathy and humanness,” Matojane said of Zuma in delivering the judgment.
Zuma was convicted and sentenced for defying a court order ordering that he appear before a government-backed commission probing allegations of corruption during his tenure as president from 2009 to 2018.
Zuma’s release on medical parole had been granted by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser against the recommendation of the parole board.
He served nearly two months of his 15-month sentence, but this was mainly in the hospital wing of the Estcourt Correctional Center and a hospital in Pretoria, where he underwent surgery in August this year.
Zuma’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, had argued that returning him to jail “is equivalent to a death sentence.”
“You are saying he must return to that place where the medical doctors and prison authorities say they cannot cater for him,” Mpofu said. “Then what else is going to happen except that he must die there.”
Zuma’s imprisonment in July sparked protests by supporters who demanded his immediate pardon and release from jail.
The protests quickly descended into chaotic violence in which trucks were burned, shops and warehouses looted and burned. More than 300 people died in the country’s worst violence since the end of apartheid in 1994.