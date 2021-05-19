FILE - Lee Evans, a member of the United States 4X400-meter relay team, holds up a clenched fist after receiving his gold medal during medal presentations at the Mexico City Games in Mexico City, in this Oct. 21, 1968, file photo. Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed Evans' death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans' family had started a fundraiser with hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week. (AP Photo/FIle)