WASHINGTON — As the political stakes become clearer, more states are trying to motivate residents to participate in the 2020 census this spring.
Some red states had held back: Texas and Florida spent nothing on outreach, as conservatives find it distasteful to compete for population-based federal dollars when their mission is to cut back on big government. Furthermore, some conservatives in Texas and Alabama have backed the idea of counting only citizens in drawing state legislative districts, making a full count of fearful immigrants less crucial.
“Texas is making a calculation: ‘Who are these people who are likely to be undercounted and do we really want them to be counted?’ The answer is ‘no,’” said Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
But now even some of those states are rolling out last-minute efforts as it becomes evident that congressional seats and program dollars could be lost.
In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this month named a statewide committee to encourage census participation, despite showing little interest in the idea last year. Alabama, where Republicans control the legislature and the governor’s office, last month set aside $1 million for outreach.
Even Texas, which has resisted a statewide effort, hosted a roundtable discussion in December to talk about census coordination, and South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed a Census Awareness Day in December.
Some states may be motivated in part by new projections an elections consulting firm released Dec. 30, showing that certain states stand to gain or lose a seat in Congress — for example, Florida could take one from neighboring Alabama.
Alabama needs to count only 10,000 more people to keep its seat, while Montana has a whisker-thin margin of about 2,400 residents to gain a seat, according to Kimball Brace, who based his projections for Virginia-based Election Data Services on state population trends.
“Since our study came out people are noticing it and saying ‘Hey, we’re close. If we can get it together we can do this,’” Brace told Stateline.
The analysis focuses on the states most likely to gain or lose seats. Because of the nation’s population shifts over the decade, some states will certainly lose a seat (Illinois, for example) or gain a couple of seats (Texas). But the analysis shows even more seats at play: Illinois could lose a second seat, for example, while Texas could gain a third. Other states with one or more seats most on the bubble include New York, Montana, Florida, Alabama, Minnesota, Ohio, California and Rhode Island.
This year’s census could have the biggest political impact in those states.
The projections could change depending on how well states encourage census participation, Brace said.
States can’t count directly — that’s the task facing the U.S. Census Bureau, starting with letters to most homes in March inviting residents to call or fill out a form online. Census workers will follow up in person with those who don’t respond by May.
But states can play a big role in encouraging participation by people who may fear repercussions or just don’t see a reason for doing it. By getting a higher count, states can ensure they get their share of the $1.5 trillion in federal money distributed by population.
California is battling to keep from losing a seat for the first time in its history, spending $187 million or almost $5 for each of the state’s 40 million residents. That money goes to advertising and to grassroots organizations working with hard-to-count populations, using trusted leaders to spread the word that it’s safe to participate and helps their communities with representation and funding.
In Alabama, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in December awarded local groups $1 million. Groups recently gathered for a statewide coordination meeting and heard state survey results on attitudes toward the census that may help concentrate last-minute efforts in five counties.
Whether new state efforts will make a difference is unclear, said Mary Jo Hoeksema, co-director of the Census Project, a private-public partnership to increase awareness of census issues.
“For some (states) their last-minute, get-out-the-count efforts may be too little, too late,” Hoeksema said. “Other states such as California and Minnesota have directed millions of dollars toward improving public awareness of participation in the 2020 census and what it means for their states.”
