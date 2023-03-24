Registration deadline is Saturday for Historical Hunt
The St. John Historical Society will sponsor a free event, The Amazing Historical Hunt in Cruz Bay, for children on St. John in grades 3 through 8 on April 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lutheran Church Hall.
Adult volunteers will pair with teams of up to four children for the event, which concludes at 1 p.m. Teams will solve clues to historical and other places in Cruz Bay. Volunteers are needed to supervise the teams.
Participants will receive event T-shirts and will be treated to a pizza party after the hunt. There will be prizes for the winners. Participants should bring a refillable water bottle, a hat, sunscreen, and good walking shoes. Children must pre-register by Saturday, and parents must sign a permission slip for each child registered for the event. Registration applications can be picked up at local schools or emailed to parents upon request.
Email contactus@stjohnhistoricalsociety.org or call 340-344-4303 to sign up as a volunteer, or for more information about the event.
The hunt is sponsored by Catered To, FirstBank, B.J. Harris, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, American Paradise Real Estate, Holiday Homes, Skinny Legs, and Windspree.