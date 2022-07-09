Presbyterians to divest from fossil fuel companies
The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) has opted to pull investments from five energy corporations, joining other faith-based groups in targeting fossil-fuel companies over what they say are failures to address climate change.
The denomination’s General Assembly, meeting online, voted overwhelmingly this week for a resolution targeting Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy for divestment.
Presbyterian officials have in recent years sought to persuade several fossil fuel companies to take steps to reduce greenhouse gases. The resolution said these efforts “did not produce enough substantial change or movement” by the five corporations now targeted for divestment.
The church’s investments are a small fraction of a percent of the five corporations’ market capitalization. But supporters of divestment said it would send a message and help spur corporations to change policies in response to climate change.
Numerous, mostly progressive faith-based groups in various countries — including religious orders, dioceses and denominations such as the Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Association — have decided on partial or full divestment from fossil-fuel companies, according to Global Fossil Fuels Divestment Commitments Database, a website maintained by climate advocacy groups.
Bishops to put photos of dead priests in churches
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Council of Bishops called Monday on parishes throughout the country to put photos of dead nuns and priests in their churches this Sunday and to hold Masses for all those killed in gang-fueled violence.
The call for special celebrations throughout July came after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were murdered June 20. Authorities have identified a local gang boss reportedly affiliated with the Sinaloa cartel as the suspect in the those killings. He remains at large.
The council also called on the faithful to pray on July 31 for the conversion or redemption of the killers.
Meanwhile, another priest said he was beaten over the weekend in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan.
Rev. Mateo Calvillo wrote in an open letter that men travelling in another vehicle cut off his car, forcing him to stop, and that one of them came around to his window and beat him savagely.
Pope schedules trips to 2 Italian communities
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis plans to restart his pilgrimages within Italy after a pandemic-induced lull, with the Vatican saying Friday he would make back-to-back September day trips to the hilltop town of Assisi and the southern city of Matera.
Francis is scheduled to participate in a Sept. 24 Assisi conference of young people who have met virtually for the past two years on building a more socially just and equal economy, an initiative dubbed “The Economy of Francis.”
The Vatican said the pope would take a helicopter back to the Vatican that night and fly to Matera the following morning to meet with refugees and to close out a Eucharistic conference of the Italian Catholic Church. The city in southern Basilicata is a popular tourist destination, famous for its cave dwellings.
As bishop of Rome, Francis is technically head of the Italian church.
— The Associated Press
One of his proteges, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, recently became head of the Italian bishops’ conference.
Francis, 85, was grounded during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to scrap a spring visit to Florence and a planned trip this week to Congo and South Sudan because of knee pain that make walking and standing difficult. He now gets around with a cane or wheelchair.
The Vatican has said he is going ahead with plans to visit Canada later this month and has a day trip to the central Italian city of l’Aquila scheduled for late August.