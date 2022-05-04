FILE — A group calling for the end of deportations marches in the Dominican Day Parade, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. A new report released Monday, May 2, 2022 by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)