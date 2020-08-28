Ivanka Trump says Washington hates her father because he has called out its hypocrisy.
Instead of letting Washington change him, she says President Donald Trump changed Washington, and she says the U.S. needs four more years of leadership from the “warrior” in the White House.
Introducing her father on the Republican National Convention’s final night, Ivanka Trump also took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whom she called “another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands.”
Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father doesn’t surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite. She says the working men and woman of America are the only elites he cares about scoring points with.
She says she loves him for “being real” and respects him for “being effective.”
•••
Rudy Giuliani painted a grim portrait of violence in America as he endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection bid at the Republican convention.
The former New York mayor said in his speech Thursday that a vote for Democrat Joe Biden is a vote for “soft on crime” policies and risks a continuation of the “wave of lawlessness” that he says is ravaging the country. He said the riots in American cities give “you a good view” of what life would be like in a Biden administration, though the current violence is happening during Trump’s administration.
He said Trump is the one candidate who can be trusted to preserve the American way of life.
He made no mention of the Russia investigation, in which he defended Trump, or his role in trying to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine. The saga ended up with Trump getting impeached by the Democratic-led House, but he was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.
•••
Housing Secretary Ben Carson offered sympathies to the family of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wis., man whose shooting by police has sparked deadly violence.
Carson, the highest-ranking Black member of President Donald Trump’s administration, is the first Republican National Convention speaker Thursday to discuss Blake’s shooting.
Trump refused earlier Thursday to answer questions about the shooting.
Carson says his sympathies also extend to other families that have been affected by the “tragic events” in the Milwaukee suburb. Authorities say Blake was shot in the back by police responding to a domestic dispute. The 29-year-old Black father of six is paralyzed from the waist down.
•••
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell painted a dystopian picture of what America would look like with Democrats in charge as he looks to keep control of the Senate.
The Kentucky Republican said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that “today’s Democrat Party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America.” He says, “They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives.”
He adds: “They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive. What sources of information are credible. And even how many hamburgers you can eat.”
The comment propagates a falsehood that Democratic proponents of the Green New Deal, which seeks to radically overhaul the U.S. economy to cut greenhouse gas emissions, would limit beef consumption.
None of the proponents of the Green New Deal have suggested outlawing beef consumption or seizing pickup trucks.
•••
The highest-ranking Black staffer in the White House says he’s seen President Donald Trump’s “true conscience” in the aftermath of recent high-profile killings of Black men and boys.
Ja’Ron Smith said in a Republican National Convention speech Thursday that he wishes everyone else could see the “deep empathy” Trump shows families whose loved ones were taken by senseless violence.
Smith specifically named Ahmaud Arbery of Georgia, George Floyd of Minneapolis and 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro of Kansas City.
An assistant to the president for domestic policy, Smith helped craft an executive order that Trump recently issued to address changes to policing that have been demanded in the wake of Floyd’s killing in May by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Smith says issues important to Black communities are priorities for Trump.
•••
A New Jersey congressman who switched from Democrat to Republican says he deserted his former party when it “moved from liberal to radical.”
Rep. Jeff Van Drew claimed at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night that Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn’t in control of his own candidacy and “is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party.”
Van Drew broke with his party and voted against impeaching President Donald Trump — a move that bolstered GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter. Last year, he switched parties to become a Republican in the November election, promising Trump his “undying support.”
Trump, reveling in the decision, promised to return the favor and announced that he is endorsing Van Drew for reelection, calling him “a tremendous asset for the party.”
Van Drew’s remarks came after a video montage of comments from voters who identified themselves as coming from across the political spectrum but having become Trump supporters.
•••
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is talking more about the coronavirus pandemic than many of the speakers at the Republican National Convention this week.
But he’s not calling it by its name, only “an invisible enemy that we didn’t ask for.”
The California Republican said Thursday in his RNC speech that “we will defeat it because America is where innovation happens, and we are developing a vaccine in record time.”
He credits President Donald Trump for having “unleashed a Marshall Plan for Main Street,” referring to the coronavirus relief package for unemployed Americans and businesses.
However McCarthy, as all speakers this week, referred to the pandemic as an unforeseen tragedy that has killed 180,000 Americans, not the virus that first swept across Europe and that Trump at first played down before assembling a White House task force.
•••
The White House South Lawn is the stage for many things, from Easter egg rolls to state dinners to the presidential helicopter’s comings and goings.
But it had never provided the setting for a national political convention until Thursday night.
President Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination during a scaled-back, coronavirus-influenced convention unfolding on the sprawling lawn.
Jumbo screens blared “Trump Pence” and white folding chairs were laid out close together for the 1,500 expected guests, not the recommended 6 feet apart.
Face masks were not required for the event and many guests were not tested for the coronavirus.