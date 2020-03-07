Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of a Michigan man whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in his room at a boutique Montego Bay hotel that is often frequented by visiting doctors who do volunteer work on the island.
Jamaican police have identified the victim as Theodore Walling, 65, an automotive retiree from West Bloomfield whose body was discovered Wednesday on his bed by a worker at the Hotel Gloriana, which sits on a boulevard approaching the so-called hip-strip where tourists hang out.
Police believe Walling knew his attacker and that his death was the result of either a sex act gone wrong, or that someone set him up on a date and then killed him, according to Ed Zelenak, a Michigan attorney who is a member of the St. James Police Civic Committee in Jamaica and assists police there with community relations.
According to Zelenak, the alleged killing happened in a popular and safe area where tourists hang out all night, with cooking and partying going on 24/7 in the streets.
“It’s so unusual to hear of this happening where it did. it’s an incredibly safe area for tourists” Zelenak said. “Tourists wander that area all night ... it’s a wonderful place.”
A manager at the Hotel Gloriana, identified as Miss Minto, declined to comment on the incident, saying only: “There is nothing to be afraid about.” She referred all questions to the police.
Walling is one of several Michigan tourists to fall victim to Jamaica’s historically violent crime problem — one that the State Department has for years warned Americans about in travel alerts.
