McCaffrey not expected to sit out rest of season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while he doesn’t anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury, he doesn’t expect him to miss the rest of the season.
Rhule said McCaffrey has a separation of the AC joint, which is located at the tip of the shoulder where the shoulder blade and collarbone meet. The bones are connected by ligaments.
“It looks like Christian probably won’t play,” Rhule said. “I wouldn’t say that is 100% percent, but I would say it looks like he’s pretty much out for this week and we will see how it is next week.”
McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.
McCaffrey is getting a second medical opinion on his shoulder, but Rhule doesn’t anticipate the 2019 All-Pro, who has already missed six games with a high ankle sprain, will miss all of the final seven games.
“I’m not anticipating that,” Rhule said.
McCaffrey injured the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He returned to action on Sunday after missing six games with a high ankle sprain.
Washington’s Smith set for 1st NFL start since 2018
The last time Alex Smith practiced as a starting quarterback, Washington wasn’t just known as “Football Team,” Jay Gruden was the coach, and the world had not been plunged into a pandemic.
That was November 2018, before his right leg bent the wrong way and snapped, breaking the tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion. Smith endured 17 surgeries, survived a life-threatening infection and progressed far enough to get back on the field in two relief appearances earlier this season.
Smith, 36, is poised to start an NFL game for the first time in two years when Washington visits Detroit on Sunday, another step in his remarkable journey from an injury that put his career in jeopardy.
“It’s an amazing feeling, and I love the challenge,” Smith said Wednesday. “It’s been a long time, even just driving into work with that feeling (of) knowing that the ball’s in your hands.”
Smith had the ball and control of his own life ripped out of his hands Nov. 18, 2018, and this milestone comes almost two years to the day later. He has amazed observers near and far unsure he could play again, let alone look a lot like his pre-injury self.
49ers cleared of COVID-19 violations, report says
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have been cleared of any potential violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols following a positive test from receiver Kendrick Bourne.
A person familiar with the investigation said Wednesday the league and union reviewed the 49ers and determined the team was in compliance of coronavirus protocols. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league made no announcement.
The investigation started last week after Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also forced to miss last Thursday night’s game against Green Bay because they were determined to be “high-risk” close contacts.
The four players were then activated Friday when Bourne passed two COVID-19 tests. Bourne then tested positive again and was placed back on the list Monday but could return this week.
“It’s what you’ve heard. I mean, positive, negative, negative, positive, negative,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Those things happen I guess, and we’re all just dealing with it. I know it’s a weird situation with him. It kind of is weird though, with everybody in the world, not just our football players.”
