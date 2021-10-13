The Ricardo Richards Elementary School on St. Croix will continue to hold classes virtually for all grades today as repairs continue on underground piping that has been identified as the source of the water service interruption impacting the campus, the Education Department announced Tuesday.
Water and Power Authority and Education Department maintenance crews are jointly working on repairs, the news release said.
The school was dismissed early Friday and remained virtual Tuesday due to the water service interruption.
The Education Department said it will provide an update as to when the school would resume in-person learning.