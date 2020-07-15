Fresh from becoming a father of two, Joe Root will be reinstalled as England captain today with his team in very familiar territory.
With Root absent so he could be with his wife for the birth of their second child, England lost the first test against the West Indies last week in what was the first international cricket match since the sport’s shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.
It leaves England with a bizarre record of having lost the first test in eight of the team’s last 10 series.
So, after some time away from camp, is Root any closer to putting his finger on why these slow starts keep happening?
“No,” Root said Wednesday in a video call for his pre-match news conference. “It’s quite frustrating — you don’t want to be behind, you want to put a marker down early. The pleasing thing is there have been times when that’s been the case and we’ve still come out and won the series. That’s the challenge now.”
With the series against the West Indies being only three tests, England has to bounce back immediately and Root’s return is clearly a positive.
The captain will take the place of Joe Denly, who made 18 and 29 in his two innings at the Rose Bowl and was fighting with Zak Crawley to keep his spot for the second test at Old Trafford.
Crawley had England’s highest single score with 76 in the second innings.
The West Indies are holders of the Wisden Trophy after beating England in a home series last year, so will retain it with a draw in the first of back-to-back tests in Manchester.
And they are looking to seal a first test series victory in England in 32 years. Not since 1992-93 — when the likes of Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose were in their pomp — have the Windies won an overseas test series consisting of more than two matches against major opposition.
“I haven’t mentioned anything about history to the guys,” West Indies captain Jason Holder said. “It’s hard for us to get caught up in the peripheral stuff.
“Winning the first test match is just one piece of the puzzle. We’ve got two other games to play and we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”