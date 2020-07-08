FILE - This Sept. 26, 2016, file photo shows a flag blowing in the wind before the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was inevitable and had been in the works for weeks as the PGA of America, the European Tour and the PGA Tour tried to adjust with so many moving parts.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)