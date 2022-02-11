FILE - Alison Collins, right, speaks during a meeting in San Francisco, on Sept. 26, 2018. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. A special election on Feb. 15, 2022, will decide the fate of three school board members, all Democrats, including Collins, in a vote that has divided the famously liberal city. (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)