Carmelo Milia, 93, of Troy, Michigan retired as a colonel after a career in the U.S. Army, following graduation from West Point Academy. But when news broke of the Pearl Harbor attack, Milia had no notion of serving in the military. "Our whole life rotated around that war and it was a given that that when you turned to be 17 years old that you were going into the military some way or another. I just accepted that and when I turned 17 I went into the military," said Milia, who would go on to be an Lieutenant Tank Platoon leader in the Korean War from 1950-1952 and a Tank Battalion Commander in Vietnam from 1968-1969. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press/TNS)