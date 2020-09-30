Saints’
Thomas returns to practice, could play Sunday
METAIRIE, La. — Saints top receiver Michael Thomas returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in New Orleans’ season-opening victory over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13.
The Saints, who visit Detroit on Sunday, have lost both games Thomas has missed, falling to 1-2 and into second place in the NFC South Division.
Thomas, who has been named All-Pro the last two seasons, set an NFL single season record in 2019 with 149 catches. His 1,725 yards receiving led the Saints last season, while his nine touchdowns receiving tied for the team lead with versatile running back Alvin Kamara.
While Saints coach Sean Payton has yet to say if Thomas is on schedule to play in Week 4, the fifth year receiver ran through drills with a noticeable bounce in his step during the brief portion of practice open to media.
When he was running passing routes, Thomas sprinted off the line of scrimmage and cut hard laterally in either direction. In between, he often danced to the music amplified throughout the Saints’ indoor field.
Thomas injury occurred when running back Latavius Murray was tackled into the back of his leg by Tampa Bay defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. late in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 34-23 victory in Week 1.
NFL teams urged to change all fields to natural grass
BEREA, Ohio — Fifteen NFL teams play their home games on artificial turf. Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter wants to see that number reduced to zero.
The NFL Players Association president cited the league’s official injury reports from 2012-2018 to state his case that natural grass fields provide a much lower risk for injuries, compared to artificial surfaces, during practices and games.
The analysis shows that players have a 28% overall higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries on turf. Non-contact knee injuries occur at a 32% higher clip and non-contact foot or ankle injuries are 69% percent more likely on artificial fields. “The data stands out and the numbers are staggering in the difference in injury rate,” Tretter said Wednesday.
“We all should be working toward the safest style of play, and we know the dangers of playing on turf.
Coach: Raiders players made ‘mistake’ not wearing masks Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden said several of his players made a mistake when they didn’t wear masks or practice social distancing during a charity event that violated league and local COVID-19 rules.
About 10 players attended the fundraising event held Monday night by teammate Darren Waller’s foundation to raise money intended to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
Players were seen on video without masks during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren’t wearing masks.
“We’ve done a good job, done an excellent job,” Gruden said Wednesday. “Last night, it was addressed with our players. They walked in with their masks on. Sometimes you go to a restaurant and take your mask off. They’re aware of their mistake. But we’ve done an excellent job of using our manners, taking proper care of each other.”
— The Associated Press