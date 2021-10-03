Sam Burns pulls away in Miss. for 2nd win of the year
JACKSON, Miss. — Sam Burns was in the mix down the stretch at the Sanderson Farms Championship along with a half-dozen players who were searching for their first PGA Tour title.
Burns played like he had been there before, and it led to his second win of the year.
He played mistake-free until it didn’t matter and ran off three straight birdies that allowed him to seize control Sunday and close with a 5-under 67 at the Country Club of Jackson to win by one shot over Nick Watney and Cameron Young.
Burns won the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in the spring. He finished one shot out of a playoff at Riviera and lost in a playoff at the World Golf Championship in Tennessee.
The experience didn’t hurt.
“Having those experiences around the lead, I think those were really important for me. I learned a lot,” Burns said. “Having that under my belt today, that experience was definitely helpful, and coming down the stretch I felt a lot different than I have in the past — not necessarily more confident, but just in a better state of mind.”
Burns had four birdies in six-hole stretch on the back nine. The final three birdies were key. He made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, hit a 5-iron to 15 feet that set up a two-putt birdie on the next hole to take the lead and then hit a perfect pitch from behind the green on the reachable par-4 15th for a tap-in birdie.
Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure the victory.
Watney, coming off his worst season in more than a decade, closed with a 65 and had his best finish in more than three years.
Young’s hopes began to fade on the 14th with a clunker out of the rough into a fairway bunker that led to him having to make a 4-footer for bogey.
Still, he made a slick up-and-down from off the 18th green for par that gave him a 68 and a share of second, which sets him up well for the season. That starts with playing next week in Las Vegas instead of having to go through Monday qualifying.
“I love being in contention, I love feeling the nerves, so it was fun today. I enjoyed it, even though it might not have looked like it,” Young said. “I knew Sam was ahead of me and I had to make a couple and just didn’t, but I will another time.”
Celine Boutier rallies with a 63 to win ShopRite LPGA
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday when South Korea’s best two players faltered down the stretch Sunday.
Starting the final round five shots behind, Boutier ran off six birdies on the front nine of the windy Bayside Course at Seaview to join a growing list of contenders.
The 27-year-old from France holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then birdied the par-5 18th from 5 feet to set the target at 14-under 199.
Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, who shared the lead going into the final round, couldn’t catch her.
Ko, going for her third win in her last five starts on the LPGA Tour, appeared to be in control until she started missing putts from the 10-foot range.
Park rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th to reach 13 under, and she tied for the lead on the next hole when Ko hit into a bunker and missed an 8-foot par putt.
Boutier was on the practice green and then watching on TV in the clubhouse to see if her score would stand. Park stayed in the game with gritty par saves on the 16th and 17th, while Ko wasted another chance by missing a 10-foot birdie chance on the 16th.
— The Associated Press