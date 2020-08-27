Two weeks after schools were ordered reopened in Haiti, classrooms around the country remain empty because teachers are refusing to come to work over back pay and poor working conditions amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
It is unclear how many schools are in essence closed, but since schools officially resumed on Aug. 10 — with national exams first and classes starting a week later — sporadic protests by teachers and students alike have erupted in several cities including Gonaives, St. Marc and most recently Jacmel.
While teachers have taken to the streets with their demands, students have done the same to demand that teachers return to the classroom. Some public school students have gone as far as attacking fellow students at private institutions that are in session, to let out their frustrations.
On Tuesday, a clash in the southeastern town of Jacmel between police and a student protester, Joanès Dory, left human rights observers and a former minister of education horrified.
Two members of the Haiti National Police’s specialized Departmental Unit of Maintenance of Order, or UDMO, were videotaped punching Dory while dragging him down Avenue Baranquilla in the Saint-Cyr zone of Jacmel. Dory, who attends Lycée Pinchinat in Jacmel, was subsequently arrested and taken to the nearby police station.
“What happened this morning is totally unacceptable,” said Nesmy Manigat, who served as minister of education and professional training from April 2014 to April 2016. “In no country does this make any sense where you have police reacting like this when students are in the streets.”
A spokesman for the Haiti National Police did not return a call. Neither Haiti’s Minister of Education, Pierre Josué Agénor Cadet, nor a spokesman for the ministry responded to a text and email from the Miami Herald seeking comment.
The situation, says Manigat, is beyond the issue of teacher pay or closed classrooms. COVID-19, which temporarily shuttered schools, has only added to the inequality gap. Even before the coronavirus pandemic forced the temporary closure of schools, education was already facing challenges. Parents spend about 80 percent of their income for schooling that is often lackluster, and mostly privatized with little government oversight.
With education receiving about 11 percent of the national budget, the ministry struggles to not just give children a basic education but pay teachers on time and provide a bare minimum in terms of classrooms.
During the pandemic’s shutdown, children, who had already missed months of schooling last year due to violent anti-government protests, continued to fall behind because many lacked either the technology, electricity or both, for virtual learning. Students at wealthier schools were able to complete their studies and will return to classes on Sept. 7.
The reopening of most public and some private schools in early August was received with mixed reactions. Union leaders harshly criticized the decision, saying the government has not put in place the proper sanitary measures to help schools minimize transmission of the coronavirus, which continues to spread in the country.
“Some schools do not even have water,” said Magalie Georges, a career teacher and secretary general of the National Confederation of Educators and Educators of Haiti (CNEH). “They closed the schools in March when there were only two cases of COVID-19. Now they are opening it when there are thousands of cases. The health and security of the professors and students are in danger.”
Some Haitians abroad have tried to help. Fleur De Vie, a nonprofit education charity based in New York, recently contributed 5,000 masks for school children in 14 communities around the country. But the needs are much greater.
In the city of Gonaives, just north of the capital, there are between 500 to 600 schools, only about 70 of them public. Though buckets of water have been provided for the classrooms, and students are wearing masks, a school director said social distancing is impossible in the classrooms, which are already overcrowded. He also said doing a teacher rotation schedule would require the government, which has been unable to meet teacher demands for pay increases or even back pay, to hire more teachers.
“Add to that the economic crisis and it means that teachers’ salaries don’t account for anything,” Georges said, noting that teacher’s pay has not kept up with the rising cost of living. “All we are asking is for these issues be addressed in order for schools to be open.” After Georges went public with her criticism on Haitian radio earlier this month, she was abruptly transferred from Canape Vert to Croix-des-Bouquet, a suburb on the outskirts of the capital that is currently under attack by an armed gang.
Speaking to the Miami Herald on Tuesday, she accused the government of using “repression” to try and silence its critics, including students and teachers. “Jacmel, St. Marc, is where the mobilization is strong, and everywhere where there are forceful protests is where the repression is strong,” she said, listing some of the cities that have been at the center of recent school-related protests.