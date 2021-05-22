Recreation’s program now enrolling summer campers
The Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is now enrolling campers ages 7 to 15 for their St. John outdoor summer camp, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 14 to July 23. For more information, contact Kayla Fessale at 340-201-3322.
Free educational marine science program for children
The Boys & Girls Club St. Thomas-St. John in conjunction with Mote Marine Laboratory is offering a free educational marine science program for children ages kindergarten through 12th grade.
On Mondays, kindergarten through fifth-grade students will explore coral reef ecosystems through station-based learning with marine science educators.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, sixth- through 12th-grade students will conduct a water quality investigation and discover how water quality issues can affect coral reefs. Participants will gain hands-on laboratory skills during this program.
On Wednesdays, kindergarten through fifth-grade students will explore coral reef ecosystems through stations-based learning with marine science educators.
Each program will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center parking lot, and will take place from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at the Cinnamon Bay Campground pavilion.
Students should bring a water bottle and may bring a snack if they would like.
Some activities may require a short walk, so comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Hats and sunglasses are recommended, but not required.
There are 15 spots available for each program and reservations are required.
To sign up, contact Jacqueline Brown at jacqueline.brown@bgcvi.org or call 340-725-6540 or 340-244-7780. Waivers must be signed by a parent or guardian for participants who are younger than 18 years old.
Arts camp accepting wait-list applicants
Negus Education World Specialists’ Outdoor Learning Summer Creative Arts and Literacy Camp is now accepting wait-list applicants, as its 25 spots have been filled.
Registration fees for those who have signed up were due this week. A parent orientation for the camp is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 10 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, and tuition fees are due on that day.
The camp will run from June 14 to Aug. 20.
— Daily News Staff
Sing St. John to present free weeklong summer camp
Sing St. John will present Voices on Zoom, a free music summer camp, June 21-25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is an online camp offered to children ages 8 to 12. Activities will include making a YouTube video of Sing St. John’s choral arrangement of Elena Magnie’s song, “Kids Can Make a Difference,” Zoom games, and body percussion. Each singer will receive a private coaching and recording session with Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers.
— Daily News Staff