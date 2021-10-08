Seattle’s Russell Wilson seeing specialist for injury
RENTON, Wash.— Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seeing a hand specialist on Friday regarding his injured right middle finger suffered in the Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics regarding the injury until after Wilson saw a specialist in the Los Angeles area. Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss the Rams.
“I want him to go to the specialist and make sure he tells us,” Carroll said. “But there’s something going on. There’s definitely something going on and we’ve got to figure out what the extent of it is and what is the next step to deal with it.”
Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass attempt. Wilson tried to play one more series and threw one more pass before giving way to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.
Carroll said Wilson simply didn’t have the strength in the finger to control the ball as needed to throw.
“Nobody should question his toughness. Nobody should question his resolve to get in the game,” Carroll said. “He’d have gone in if he could have thrown the football and held on to it, he would have done it.”
Wilson has not missed a game in his career, starting all 149 in the regular season and 16 playoff games since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. He’s only missed a handful of plays during that time.
Reported racist comment from Gruden draws rebuke
A report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago drew a strong and quick rebuke Friday from the NFL.
A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features.
“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”
The league is looking into the matter and a person familiar with that probe told The Associated Press that disciplinary action is possible for Gruden.
Gruden’s comment in an email to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the newspaper he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn’t trust the direction the union was taking. He also apologized for the remark, the Journal reported.
“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote in the email reviewed by the newspaper.
Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement Gruden’s email does not reflect the team’s standards.
“The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for,” Davis said.
NFLPA leader Smith plans to serve one more term
NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith is planning to move on after he serves one more term with the union.
The NFLPA’s board of player representatives voted Friday to retain Smith as executive director, and union president JC Tretter said in a statement that the upcoming term would be Smith’s last.
“He was transparent with us about his interest in moving on after this term and for the stability and security of our union, he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a succession plan in place for the next leader,” Tretter, an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, said in a statement.
“De cares deeply about our union and about our players and we thank him for staying to help us secure a strong future for the NFLPA.”
The 57-year-old Smith said he is looking forward to “continuing to fight for players.”
“I shared with the players that I wanted this to be my last term as their executive director and that I wanted to stay to ensure that we have a succession plan which puts the NFLPA in the strongest possible position after I leave,” Smith said in a statement.
— The Associated Press
“From the beginning of my tenure here, my mission has been the same and the fact is that I serve at the pleasure of the players.”
Smith was elected in 2009 and led the players through the league’s lockout in 2011. That summer, the sides reached agreement on a 10-year CBA that included, among other things, reductions in practice and meeting times and in how much contact was allowed in those practices.
NFL players approved another labor deal last year that runs through the 2030 season. It features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.
But there was some strong player opposition to the new collective bargaining agreement. Many stars, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley, spoke out against it. The total vote, among the nearly 2,500 union members who participated, was 1,019-959. Ratification required a simple majority.
6 of 167 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
49ers rookie Lance to make 1st start in place of Garoppolo
AP-FBN-49ers-Quarterbacks
Oct 8, 2021 5:47 PM — 536 words
By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first start for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of this week’s game with a calf injury.
Garoppolo hurt his calf in the first half of last week’s 28-21 loss to Seattle and left the game at halftime. The Niners were hopeful he could return this week but Garoppolo never felt healthy enough to practice, setting the stage for Lance to start Sunday at Arizona.
“I feel very prepared,” Lance said Friday. “I really do. It’s a credit to the coaching staff and the guys around me. Those guys made me feel really confident this week and I feel confident in myself.”
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would have played if he was healthy and will regain his starting role as soon as he is recovered.
The Niners invested heavily in Lance this offseason, trading three first-round picks to take him third overall in the draft to be quarterback of the future.
San Francisco wanted to be patient with Lance, who had only one season as a starter in college at lower-level North Dakota State. Lance played just seven snaps in a situational role the first three weeks before playing the entire second half in last week’s 28-14 loss to Seattle.
Now he gets his first chance to start when he will try to become the first Niners rookie quarterback to win his first start since Jim Druckenmiller won his only career start in 1997.
“I’m excited to see him play,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s got the ability to do a lot of things. But it’s going to be the first time out there for the whole game. I’m just pumped to see him play, but I don’t go into it expecting anything. You try to prepare a guy as good as you can from our standpoint. I know he’s done his part in preparing. Then when Sunday comes, that’s usually the spot where you get to have fun and just cut it loose and you live with the results.”
Lance’s results were up and down in his extensive action last week. He struggled with his accuracy at times, but took advantage of a blown coverage to connect on a 76-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel and led a late TD drive capped by another touchdown pass to Samuel.
He finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion run and 41 yards rushing.
Lance could be without star tight end George Kittle, who is listed as doubtful this week with his own calf injury. Kittle played through the injury last week, but didn’t feel good enough to practice at all this week, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt.