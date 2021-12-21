Sen. Joe Manchin said he won’t support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, a potentially fatal blow to the president’s signature domestic policy plan to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.
The announcement drew a sharp response from the White House: Press secretary Jen Psaki called it a “breach of his commitments.”
The West Virginia Democrat told Bret Baier on “Fox News Sunday” that he is a no vote on the legislation.
“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” Manchin said. “This is a no.”
Manchin’s declaration probably stops the measure from becoming law because the bill requires the support of every Democrat in the Senate to move forward.
Though Manchin had previously expressed resistance to supporting the plan, Sunday’s announcement was his most decisive and followed months of back-and-forth with the White House on a compromise to the roughly $2 trillion measure.
Psaki said the senator and the White House had not finished working to find agreement.
“Senator Manchin promised to continue conversations in the days ahead, and to work with us to reach that common ground. If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” she said in a statement.
Psaki noted Manchin and the president were not too far apart last week, saying the senator’s plan for Build Back Better “was the same size and scope as the president’s framework, and covered many of the same priorities.”
She said the White House would work to get Manchin back on board.
“Just as Senator Manchin reversed his position on Build Back Better this morning, we will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments and be true to his word,” Psaki said in her statement.
The Build Back Better Act narrowly passed the House last month over the unanimous opposition of Republicans. The legislation includes a number of liberal priorities, such as free preschool, major climate change initiatives and extending the child tax credit.
Manchin raised concerns about more government spending, saying the social programs in the bill were unaffordable and not targeted enough to needy Americans. He objected to climate provisions that would hurt the fossil fuels industry in his state.
Manchin said lawmakers should focus on inflation, which has reached its highest level in nearly 40 years, and COVID-19, rather than Build Back Better.
Psaki pushed back on Manchin’s reasoning, saying the bill is paid for, would have limited effect on inflation and would bring benefits to West Virginia.
After the House passed the measure in November, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the bill would be voted on in the Senate by Christmas. The Senate adjourned in the wee hours of Saturday.
Biden acknowledged Thursday that his legislation is unlikely to pass before the end of the year. He expressed confidence that differences with Manchin could be bridged.
“We will — we must — get Build Back Better passed, even in the face of Republican opposition,” he said.
Build Back Better has the backing of almost every Democratic lawmaker in Washington. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., also had not given a green light to Biden’s proposal.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Manchin is “obstructing” Biden’s agenda and “torpedoing our opportunity to advance unprecedented advancements to address the hurt that this pandemic-induced recession has caused and to get this pandemic under control.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told CNN the Senate should hold a vote on the Build Back Better bill to force Manchin “to explain to the people of West Virginia why he doesn’t have the guts to stand up to powerful special interests.”
The legislation faced a number of legislative hurdles simply to win support from Democrats.
One of the financial disputes dealt with a $10,000 cap on state and local deductions from federal income taxes. Lawmakers from high-tax states such as New Jersey sought to raise or abolish the cap, but that would siphon hundreds of billions of dollars from Democratic spending priorities.
In another dispute, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday an immigration provision couldn’t be included in the budget measure because it dealt with policy rather than federal spending. The proposed provision aimed to allow about 6.5 million immigrants who have lived in the country since January 2011 to apply for five-year work permits and relief from deportation.
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Democrat, said he was considering what options remained.
“I’m disappointed, but we’re certainly not going to stop fighting for them,” Durbin said he would tell immigration advocates.
Another area of conflict dealt with a provision for Medicare to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. The White House announced a compromise in early November that would allow Medicare negotiations for some drugs nine years after coming on the market and 12 years for biologics. Negotiations would begin in 2023 on 10 drugs and increase to 20 drugs per year.
Contributing: Rebecca Morin, Maureen Groppe