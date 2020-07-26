Ohtani fails to record out in return to mound Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. — Back on the mound after nearly 23 months, Shohei Ohtani hardly felt comfortable. Rather rusty, in fact, the ball leaving his hand without the purpose and feel he is so accustomed to.
The way things started, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon couldn’t see the day getting any better for his Japanese two-way star.
Ohtani didn’t record an out in his long-awaited return to the mound for the Angels, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done in a 6-4 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.
He may be available as designated hitter in today’s series finale.
“I felt like I was ready,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Looking back, I felt like I couldn’t throw with all my strength.”
Marlins postpone trip home amid fear of virus outbreak
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.
No reason was given for Urena being scratched in the series finale, which Miami won 11-6.
Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until today to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said. The team made no roster moves after the game.
— The Associated Press