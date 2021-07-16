If money talks, then the message is loud and clear: Shohei Ohtani’s marketing appeal is undeniable.
Ohtani made history at Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Denver, pitching a scoreless inning to earn the victory for the American League while grounding out twice as designated hitter — the first player to earn election to the Midsummer Classic as a pitcher and batter.
Major League Baseball is auctioning the game-worn jerseys of 65 All-Stars, the proceeds going to MLB Charities, and Ohtani is lapping the field there, too.
As of Friday morning, the top bid on his No. 17 jersey was $111,050, a six-figure edge over the second-highest bid — $3,600 for NL MVP frontrunner Fernando Tatis Jr.’s jersey.
It’s also the largest bid for a game-used jersey sold via auction, according to MLB.
Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is third at $3,010, and those three are the only players with bids higher than $2,000. The auction expires July 21.
Ohtani has dazzled the masses all season with his hitting prowess (33 homers at the All-Star break) and dominant pitching (63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings). Yet as he was by far the most in-demand player during an All-Star week in which he also slugged 28 home runs in the Home Run Derby, his stardom was questioned by ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who wondered if baseball was ill-served to have its most prominent star not use English as their primary language.