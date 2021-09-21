Shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, 28 injured
MOSCOW — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt before being shot by police and detained, officials said. Other students and staff locked themselves in rooms during the attack and video on Russian news sites showed some students jumping out of second-story windows.
Beyond saying that he was a student, Russian authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive.
In some footage, a black-clad helmeted figure could be seen striding on a sidewalk at Perm State University, cradling a long-barreled weapon. Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top body for criminal probes, said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. That could indicate he used a shotgun.
The university, which has 12,000 students, said about 3,000 people were on campus at the time. The school is in Perm, a city of 1 million residents located 700 miles east of Moscow.
The Investigative Committee said six people were killed, revising down its earlier figure of eight dead. No explanation was given for the change. It said 28 people were injured and some of them were hospitalized. The Health Ministry said 19 of them were shot; it was not clear how the others were injured.
In a video released by the Interior Ministry, a witness whose name was not given said he saw the man outside after shooting two people and that he appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest.
A traffic police unit was the first to reach the scene and the suspect opened fire on them, according to the Interior Ministry. He was wounded when police returned fire and then was disarmed. The gunman also had a knife, the ministry said.
Reports: Princess Beatrice welcomes latest royal baby
There’s another royal baby in the family!
Princess Beatrice, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II and eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
The newest member of the British royal family was born Saturday just before midnight local time at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London — a different location from other royal births. She weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces, per the palace.
“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” a release from the palace said. “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”
This is the royal couple’s first child together, who will be eleventh in line to the British throne. Mozzi, CEO of architecture/design studio Banda Property, is also father to a young son from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.
“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” the palace said.
Princess Beatrice, 33, and Mozzi, 37, tied the knot in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic during a private, low-key ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. They were joined by close family including Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip.
Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress loaned by the queen, Buckingham Palace told USA TODAY in a statement at the time.
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world’s oldest
TOKYO — Two Japanese sisters have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living identical twins, aged 107 years and 330 days, the organization said Monday.
The announcement coincided with Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday in Japan.
Sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama were born on Shodoshima island in western Japan on Nov. 5, 1913, as the third and fourth of 11 siblings.
The sisters as of Sept. 1 broke the previous record of 107 years and 175 days set by famous Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, Guinness World Records said in a statement.
About 29% of the population of 125 million in Japan, the world’s fastest aging nation, are 65 years or older, according to the health and welfare ministry. About 86,510 of them are centenarians — half of whom turned 100 this year.
Sumiyama and Kodama were separated after finishing elementary school, when Kodama was sent to work as a maid in Oita on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. She later married there, while Sumiyama remained on the island they grew up on and had her own family.
The sisters later recalled their difficult younger days. Growing up, they said they were targets of bullying because of prejudice against children of multiple births in Japan.
— The Associated Press