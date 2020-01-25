It’s a virus scientists have never seen before. Health officials don’t know exactly where it came from, but it has traveled more than 6,000 miles since it was discovered late last month in central China. New infections are confirmed every day despite an unprecedented quarantine. The death toll is rising, too.
If this were a Hollywood movie, now would be time to panic. In real life, however, all that most Americans need to do is wash their hands and proceed with their usual weekend plans.
”Don’t panic unless you’re paid to panic,” said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at UC Riverside who has studied many deadly outbreaks.
”Public health workers should be on the lookout. The government should be ready to provide resources. Transmitting timely facts to the public is key,” Brown said. “But for everyone else: Breathe.”
More than three weeks into the outbreak that has spread to at least 941 people in 11 countries, scientists have learned some important things about the virus.
It is a coronavirus, which makes it a relative of the pathogens that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Those diseases have sickened thousands of people around the world and caused hundreds of deaths.
Other coronaviruses result in nothing worse than a common cold. In addition to humans, coronaviruses can sicken cows, pigs, cats, chickens, camels, bats and other animals. Most of the outbreak’s early victims said they had visited a large seafood and live animal market in the Chinese megacity of Wuhan, suggesting that the virus originated in another species before jumping to humans.
When experts examined the organism’s genetic code, they found a sequence that was entirely new to science. That means many people have not had a chance to develop sufficient natural immunity to the coronaviruss, an important consideration since vaccines take years to develop.
Fortunately, the virus seems to cause only minor symptoms — such as fever and difficulty with breathing — in people who are young and healthy. Most of the 26 deaths tied to the coronavirus to date have been in people who were at least 50 years old with underlying medical problems or weakened immune systems, Chinese officials said.
