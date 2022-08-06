FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a meeting of the Senate Homeland Security Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sen. Joe Manchin sealed the deal reviving President Joe Biden’s big economic, health care and climate bill. But it was Sinema who intently, quietly and deliberately shaped the final product. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)