Sixers 141, Wizards 136: Joel Embiid scored 38 points and the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.
The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in coach Doc Rivers’ first season in Philadelphia
Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute, nearly coming up short of joining Golden State’s Steph Curry as 60-point scorers this season.
Beal went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.
Russell Westbrook scored 20 points for the Wizards.
Pacers 114, Rockets 107: Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107.
Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It’s the first time the Pacers have beaten the Rockets at home since January 2017.
John Wall had a season-high 28 points in his fourth game with his new team but James Harden finished with 15.
Magic 105, Cavaliers 94: Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of the Orlando Magic’s 105-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Magic confirmed the ACL injury after the game and said Fultz would miss the rest of the season.
Fultz, who was off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. He came in averaging a career-best 14-3 points in seven games.
Celtics 107, Heat 105: Payton Pritchard’s putback with two-tenths of a second left capped a wild finish, and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 107-105 in the first matchup this season of last year’s East finalists.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the Celtics, who wasted an early 17-point lead and a 10-point lead in the final minute before winning.
Jimmy Butler had 26 points for Miami, which got 16 points from Duncan Robinson, and 15 points from Bam Adebayo.
— The Associated Press
and 14 from Goran Dragic.
The Celtics went on a late 13-0 run to go up 10 with 1:17 left — only to see the Heat score 10 points in 55 seconds to tie the game on a pair of 3-pointers by Robinson, one while getting fouled, and another from Dragic.
Smart missed a layup on Boston’s last possession, but Pritchard swooped in for the rebound. Miami’s last-ditch try was knocked away as time expired.
The teams knelt for the national anthem in response to the decision earlier in the week to not charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last year — as well as Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol, where a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election and paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in later this month.
Boston made five 3-pointers in the first 5:45 for an early 21-9 lead, and the Celtics held Miami to one field goal in an eight-minute span of the second quarter on the way to leading by as many as 17.
The Heat cut the lead to eight by halftime, part of what became a 39-17 run that saw Miami lead by five in the third quarter. Grant Williams went over everybody for a putback in the final second of the third for Boston, and the teams were tied at 80 entering the last 12 minutes.
Hayward’s career-high 44 lead Hornets power Hawks, 102-94
AP-BKN--Hornets-Hawks
Jan 06, 2021 11:06PM (GMT 03:06) — 446 words
By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.
ATLANTA (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points and the Charlotte Hornets recovered after trailing for the first time in the fourth quarter and beat the Atlanta Hawks 102-94 on Wednesday night.
The Hornets led by double figures most of the game before Atlanta claimed its first lead, at 86-85, on John Collins’ three-point play with 5:22 remaining. Hayward answered with a jumper and his own three-point play and the Hornets never trailed again.
Collins led Atlanta with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Huerter had 19 points. Trae Young, averaging 28.6 points, scored only seven points while making 2 of 9 shots from the field.
The Hawks entered the game fourth in the league in scoring, but with Young struggling they couldn’t find their scoring touch against the Hornets.
Young’s only points of the first half came on a drive midway through the second period. He wasn’t the only Atlanta player to struggle from the field. The Hawks’ 40 first-half points set a season low for any half.
Charlotte pushed its lead to double figures in the opening period and stretched the lead to 24 points late in the first half before settling for a 59-40 halftime lead.
The Hawks cut the Hornets’ advantage to 10 points, at 74-64, in the third period before Devonte Graham answered with a 3-pointer for Charlotte.
LaMelo Ball had 16 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozer had 14 points.
Kevin Huerter had 19 points and De’Andre Hunter had 17 for Atlanta.
Rivers rallies Knicks past Jazz 112-100 for 3rd straight win
BC-BKN--Jazz-Knicks
Jan 06, 2021 11:10PM (GMT 03:10) — 549 words
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Rivers scored 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch, and Julius Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as New York won its third straight by beating the Utah Jazz 112-100 on Wednesday night.
The Knicks trailed by 18 in the first half but outplayed the Jazz in the second and won for the fifth time in six games. Rivers made four 3-pointers in the final 4:17.
Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for the Knicks.
Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for the Jazz, who were swept in a back-to-back set of games in New York. The Brooklyn Nets routed them 130-96 on Tuesday.
It appeared the Jazz would bounce back from that easily after building a big lead in the second quarter, but the Knicks outscored Utah 68-44 in the second half.
It was tied at 96 with under five minutes to play before Rivers’ surge. He scored five straight points before a basket by Mitchell, then nailed consecutive 3s to give New York a 107-98 lead with 2:22 to go. Mitchell scored again but Rivers answered with another 3 for a 10-point lead with 47 seconds remaining.
Utah coach Quin Snyder said it was hard to have a normal preparation for Wednesday’s game because of the difficulty concentrating on basketball while watching the violence in Washington.
Yet, the Jazz appeared much more ready to play Wednesday than a night earlier, when they trailed 35-14 after one quarter. A 19-5 spurt pushed their lead to 34-20 and they were ahead by as much as 18 later in the period.
But the Knicks outscored the Jazz 34-19 in the third.