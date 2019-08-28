As Tropical Storm Dorian dumped rain Tuesday and churned in the eastern Caribbean, South Florida first responders were preparing to help.
Miami Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue or Florida Task Force 2 dispatched about 20 members. They left for St. Croix on Tuesday morning.
“We want to make sure the locals there get the most immediate assistance possible. So, that if there’s any life-threatening situations, they can be treated and cared for,” Miami Assistant Fire Chief Scott Dean told WFOR-Ch. 4.
That team includes firefighters, medical crews, Hazmat specialists and communications personnel. If needed, the team has enough food and supplies to remain active on location for one and two weeks.
A second group of about 45 members from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue team were being deployed to Puerto Rico to bring supplies and equipment, including rescue boats and trucks. The group, also known as FL Task Force 1, was heading to San Juan on Tuesday from Miami International Airport, according Lt. Kirsten Miller, a public information officer for the department.
“The Urban Search and Rescue Team mission is to respond to natural and man-made disasters by providing search and rescue support, medical support, communications and damage assessment, and to coordinate the distribution of relief supplies,’’ said Miller.
Also traveling to Puerto Rico is search and rescue canine Kenaii and handler Robert Hickson.
The Miami-Dade task force has been deployed six times since 2017, according to Miller.
