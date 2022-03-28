The Education Department’s State Office of Special Education will release the results of its annual Parental Satisfaction Survey at a public meeting to be held virtually on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
The survey, carried out by the University of the Virgin Islands’ Eastern Caribbean Center, was conducted in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts. The data will be used to identify and enhance services that lead to improving academic and functional outcomes for children with disabilities throughout the territory, according to the Education Department.
The objective of the survey was to gather trend data for the 2020-2021 school year in one of the 17 indicators that measure the “percent of parents with a child receiving special education services who report that schools facilitate parent involvement as a means of improving services and results for children with disabilities,” the Education Department said.
For more information on the survey, contact the State Office of Special Education at (340) 774-0100 ext. 8800 or (340) 773-1095 ext. 7087.
Access Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 917 1077 8195