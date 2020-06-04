Spirit Airlines is resuming flights to the Virgin Islands this week.
The move is part of the airline’s plan to more than triple its current service out of south Florida by July, the company announced Wednesday.
Spirit had Ft. Lauderdale flights to 13 destinations in May and will have flights to 32 destinations this month, including international cities Guayaquil, Ecuador, and St. Thomas and St. Croix.
While the Virgin Islands never closed its airports, which are managed by the FAA, it did ban hotels from accepting guests. Spirits move to restore flights follows Monday’s reopening of hotels to allow overnight stays. American Airlines and Delta added back flights to the islands in May.
“All of the major airlines have agreed to come back and most of them began flying back in May,” said Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“So what we’re seeing is, even though macro overview of travel is that people are going to be very cautious, what we’re seeing is right now, and not just for USVI, we’re hearing it in the region for those islands that were willing to reopen that demand seems to be high for traffic from the continental U.S.”
Spirit will resume service to St. Thomas on Friday and St. Croix on Saturday.
Spirit’s St. Thomas to Orlando flight is set to resume on July 1.
In July, Spirit also plans to add Ft. Lauderdale flights to 13 additional international cities, including Jamaica and Haiti. The company also plans to add back its service to Puerto Rico.
The return of many of the low-cost airline’s pre-pandemic flights to its home base at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came sooner than expected as demand has taken off, said John Kirby, Spirit’s vice president of network planning. The company, based in Miramar, had scaled down its operations to less than 10% of pre-pandemic capacity in May, and will be back to about 70% of capacity by July, compared to the same period last year, pending flight approvals from other countries.
“When this all happened we couldn’t take capacity out fast enough,” said Kirby. “The good news is albeit on a very low base, we are seeing demand start to come back.
As demand returns, Kirby said the company is seeing bookings much closer to the date of travel than in pre-pandemic times. He attributes this to the ongoing decisions being made in cities across the world about whether to open up to commercial flights as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The company is using new air filtration systems on board and hospital-grade disinfectants to clean surfaces, as well as installing plastic shields at check-in counters and requiring masks for all passengers and employees, among other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is selling tickets for every seat on its planes but will spread people out if seats are open.