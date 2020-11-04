ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Legalized sports betting in Maryland could start in the summer of next year after voters approved it on Election Day, but lawmakers still need to work out the details of how it will be implemented in the upcoming legislative session.
A separate constitutional amendment passed by voters to give the legislature more power in the state budget process won’t take effect until after Gov. Larry Hogan leaves office in 2023.
A comprehensive framework for sports betting passed unanimously earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic shortened the legislative session, and lawmakers asked voters to give the gambling expansion an up or down vote. That left the details on implementation to be worked out later.
Most of the state’s proceeds from sports betting — estimated to range between $20 million and $40 million — would go toward education, as required by legislation approved by the General Assembly to put sports betting on the ballot.
“It’s very important in this age of COVID, where the economy is still suffering, that any additional revenue we can get from sports betting will be helpful to helping to closing the budget gap around education,” said Sen. Craig Zucker, a Montgomery County Democrat who sponsored sports betting legislation.
Sports betting likely will be allowed at the state’s six casinos and at horse racing tracks. Zucker said online wagering probably will be authorized as well.
“I can’t imagine a scenario where the state wouldn’t allow it online,” he said.
Zucker said he believes wagering will at least be allowed on professional sports.
“What else is included and how those bets are made, that’s to be determined,” Zucker said.