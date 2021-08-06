Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club set Paris Saint-Germain scrambling to figure out if it could sign the most desired free agent in soccer history.
Messi called PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is also from Argentina, on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person said PSG was assessing the potential revenue that could be generated by signing Messi while also paying him a huge salary and complying with soccer’s financial regulations.
Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 34-year-old Messi’s salary. A challenge would appear to be ensuring ongoing compliance with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, although some flexibility has been provided due to the pandemic and changes are due to the system designed to stem losses. It is PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi who, as chairman of the European Club Association and a member of UEFA’s executive committee, is involved in the process of discussing a wider update to FFP.
PSG’s most recent published accounts, covering 2019-20, show the wage bill was $488 million on revenue of $659 million as it already pays big salaries to Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.
Messi was set to make about $82 million per year under his new Barcelona contract by taking a 50% pay cut, but it was never signed.
Barcelona said on Thursday that despite reaching an agreement with Messi on the new terms, the Spanish league intervened because the club would not be complying with salary cap regulations.
It leaves open the possibility of the exit announcement being reversed if Barcelona can convince the league to back off. But Barcelona’s debts exceed 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), a plight not caused by the pandemic but exacerbated by the lack of revenue from empty stadiums on top of years of financial problems.
While Barcelona’s social media accounts paid tribute to his career, Messi has yet to post anything online about leaving the club he has been at since the age of 13, winning 35 titles. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.
If PSG was to sign Messi, he would be reunited with former Barcelona forward Neymar. He would also be the latest free arrival at the French club this offseason, following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Like Messi, their contracts expired at Milan, Real Madrid and Liverpool, respectively.
Manchester City, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, may have the desire and connections to sign Messi. But reuniting him with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola could be complicated financially with the Premier League champions breaking the British transfer record on Thursday by signing Jack Grealish for 100 million pounds ($140 million).
Guardiola all but ruled out the possibility of signing Messi, and referenced the outlay for Grealish.
“Right now, it’s not in our thoughts, absolutely not,” Guardiola said on Friday at a news conference.
Guardiola said he hasn’t spoken to Messi.
“In the end it was surprise for everyone, me included of course,” he said. “The president, (Joan) Laporta, was clear today the reasons why. I didn’t speak with the player or the president so I don’t know what happened.”
Kevin Durant plans to sign rich extension to remain with Brooklyn Nets
USA-Kevin-Durant-plans-to-sign-rich-extension-to-remai-0807
Aug 6, 2021 7:21 PM — 334 words
Jeff Zillgitt USA Today (TNS)
Aug. 7—Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes eligible on Saturday, Rich Kleiman, his agent, said on Boardroom.tv.
Durant will play the 2021-22 season on a $40.9 million deal and the extension will begin in the 2022-23 season.
Kleinman pointed out Durant will have earned more than half a billion dollars in NBA contracts by the time the new extension expires in 2026. He will make $44.1 million in the first year of the contract followed by $47.6 million, $51.1 million and $54.7 million.
Durant, a regular-season MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP, is entering his third season with the Nets. He missed the 2019-20 season recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in the 2019 Finals. He returned last season in All-Star form and may have been an MVP candidate had COVID-19 health and safety protocols and a hamstring injury not limited him to 35 regular-season games.
In the postseason, Durant — who is starring for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics — averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.2% on 3-pointers.
With Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets will be one of the best teams in the East in 2021-22. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the conference finals but were without Kyrie Irving (injured) and James Harden had just returned from an injury, missing three games of that series.
The Nets are facing even more salary commitments because Irving and Harden will also be due extensions, meaning the Nets could owe those three players more than $500 million over the next five seasons.
Brooklyn didn’t have much salary cap flexibility in the offseason, but it retained Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown and signed Patty Mills and James Johnson and drafted scoring guard Cameron Thomas and big man Day’Ron Sharpe.
1 of 62 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
England reduces India lead to 70 on day 3 of 1st test
AP-CRI--England-India, 1st Ld-Writethru
Aug 6, 2021 2:20 PM — 741 words
Eds: UPDATES: at stumps. With AP Photos.
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England bowled out India for 278 and reduced its lead to 70 by another premature stumps on day three of the first test at Trent Bridge on Friday.
Opener KL Rahul ensured India passed England’s first innings total of 183 before he was out for 84, then Ravindra Jadeja’s 56 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 28-run cameo set up a lead of 95.
In the process, James Anderson took two more wickets to eclipse retired India great Anil Kumble as the third highest wicket-taker in test history on 621. Ollie Robinson added a maiden 5-for.
Rory Burns, 11 not out, and Dom Sibley, 9 not out, navigated 11.1 overs to lead England to 25 without loss until rain ended play early for a second straight day.
England was on something of a roll when rain stalled its progress on Thursday, and it had to endure a false start in the morning session on Friday, managing just 11 deliveries before being forced off by showers.
Almost an hour later play resumed, and a gentler shower was allowed to pass through, although that decision was not to everyone’s liking. Rahul seemed keen to take shelter, running towards the pavilion, only to be sent back to the crease by umpire Michael Gough — with a word from Anderson in his ear.
It was not the first or the last sign of verbal niggles between the sides, while Anderson and Robinson were both involved in brushes with batsmen that were closer than is usually comfortable in cricketing circles. Neither incident, with Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, was anything to worry about but with four tests still to go there is already scope for things to heat up.
England’s only wicket of the morning came when a typically frenetic Rishabh Pant stay ended in a working over by Robinson. In the space of a single over Pant sprayed just wide of gully and top-edged a six straight over the wicketkeeper’s head before springing a carefully laid trap by picking out Jonny Bairstow at short cover.
Had Dan Lawrence managed to run out Jadeja when he was fresh to the crease, England might even have fancied itself to wrap things up in a hurry. Instead, his throw missed the target, India was eight runs ahead by lunch and Jadeja went on to score a crucial 56.
The pace picked up dramatically in the afternoon, with India adding another 97 for the loss of its last five wickets.
Joe Root put Rahul down on 78 in the first over of the session, Anderson frustrated again as he had been when the opener was on 52 a day earlier. It was third time lucky soon after, though, with a constrictive line and length yielding yet an edge into Jos Buttler’s gloves.
Shardul Thakur represented easy pickings for Anderson’s fourth wicket of the innings, a dismissal which persuaded Jadeja to hit the accelerator. He signalled his intent by flicking Anderson for six over fine leg and was soon celebrating his half-century with a cut for four.
He could not keep it up, though, a wild heave off Robinson spiralling to Stuart Broad at mid off. The seamer pressed a finger to his lips as a parting message to Jadeja, offering further evidence of simmering tension in the middle.
At eight down, India was 49 ahead and would have been delighted to almost double that with its last two wickets.
The tail flailed their bats with abandon, going aerial almost every time, and mustered four fours and a six to crank up the pressure on England’s imminent second innings.
Robinson eventually ended things with the second new ball, cleaning up Mohammed Shami and benefiting from one wild shot too many from a playful Bumrah.
Robinson, back from a suspension for racist and sexist tweets more than seven years ago, grabbed four of the last six wickets.
It was not enough to stop India establishing a potentially decisive lead of 95, but its total of 278 would have been a great deal higher without his persistent interrogation of the touring batsmen for 5-85.
Anderson claimed 4-54.
Burns and Sibley blocked out six overs before tea and another 5.1 after before dark skies and more rain robbed the match of more valuable time.