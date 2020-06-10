Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback
LONDON — Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.
The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.
“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” Federer posted. “Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.
“I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”
Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua agree to two-fight deal
LONDON — An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua’s camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
“The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed,” Fury said in a video message posted on Twitter. “Two-fight deal.”
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, earlier Wednesday told British broadcaster Sky Sports that the camps had agreed to two fights.
“We’re in a good place,” Hearn said. “It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.”
Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
“The first fight could happen next summer,” Hearn said, although he acknowledged that “there is still a lot to overcome.”
First, Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February.
USA Swimming sued over sexual abuse by coaches
Six women have filed civil lawsuits against USA Swimming, its local associations in California and three now-banned coaches claiming the national governing body failed to protect them from abuse by those coaches.
Debra Grodensky, Suzette Moran and Tracy Palmero, along with three other women who remain anonymous, filed three lawsuits this month — two in Alameda County Superior Court in Northern California and one in Orange County Superior Court in Southern California. Among individuals named in the suits are former U.S. Olympic and national team coach Mitch Ivey, former U.S. national team director Everett Uchiyama and former coach Andrew King.
The suits allege USA Swimming, including former executive director Chuck Wielgus, and other top officials, the local associations and clubs were aware of Ivey, Uchiyama and King’s predatory behavior but refused to address it, creating a culture of abuse that exposed dozens of underage swimmers to sexual abuse and harassment.
The lawsuits are believed to be the first major filings under a new California law that allows sexual abuse victims to confront in court their abusers and the organizations that protected predators.
Assembly Bill 218, which went into effect on Jan. 1, created a three-year window to file past claims that had expired under the statute of limitations.
“My sexual abuse was 100% preventable,” Grodensky said Wednesday during a video conference.
Grodensky said King abused her from ages 11 to 16 when she was a swimmer in Danville, California, in the early 1980s. Now 51 and living in New York, she said she has suffered from years of depression as a result of the abuse. Grodensky said King’s grooming of her extended to her family, friends and teammates.
In 2010, King was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to 20 child molestation charges.
“I want this lawsuit to wake up USA Swimming,” Grodensky said. “I want cultural change and mandated education for this great sport.”
Moran said King coached her at age 12 in Northern California. Around the same age, she said Ivey began grooming her for his sexual gratification, which escalated and resulted in him getting her pregnant at 17. Moran said he told her to have an abortion months before the 1984 U.S. Olympic trials.
“USA Swimming enabled Mitch Ivey to abuse me and as a result, I’ve suffered from years of depression, low self-esteem and panic attacks on top of acute anxiety. I still suffer from the trauma today that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Moran said. “USA Swimming must clean house and get rid of the coaches and executives that created this culture that condoned sexual abuse by coaches.”
Grodensky, Moran and Palmero said the culture continues to exist within USA Swimming.
“If I have the courage to tell my story on a national stage, USA Swimming should have the courage to clean house and make this sport safer for all children,” said Moran, who no longer likes to swim and kept her children out of the sport because of her abuse.
In a statement, USA Swimming said the three coaches named in the women’s lawsuits have “long been” on the governing body’s list of individuals permanently suspended or ineligible for membership due to allegations of misconduct from the 1980s and 1990s, and the U.S. Center for SafeSport has recognized and honored their bans.
“We fully support survivors of sexual abuse along their healing journey. USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program continues to work with prominent health and education experts to provide meaningful member resources and SwimAssist funding to those in need,” the governing body said. “The organization and its current leadership remain committed to providing a safe environment and a positive culture for all its members.”
Palmero said she was abused by Uchiyama beginning at 14 when she swam in Tustin, California, in the early 1990s. Now 46 and still living in Southern California, Palmero said she believed other coaches on her team knew of Uchiyama’s abuse and did nothing. Ten years later, she reported him to Wielgus, who she said had Uchiyama sign a confidential agreement in which he admitted to the abuse and resigned. Wielgus died in 2017 at age 67.
Uchiyama later found a coaching job at a nearby country club on the recommendation of another USA Swimming executive.
“This news was devastating to me. It was as if they were dismissing everything that happened to me,” Palmero said. “This is how USA Swimming takes care of its predator coaches.”
Palmero said she wants an investigation into who enabled Uchiyama to abuse her and to have those people banned from the sport.
Ed Allard, the women’s attorney, said USA Swimming has known about their cases for years.
“Yet they purposefully did not reach out to them, we believe, because they did not want to know the truth about who knew about their abuse and did nothing,” he said. “This organization cannot truly move forward unless it expels from its membership permanently those responsible for the perpetuation of this culture.”
Allard said he has previously alerted current USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey to people within the organization who were not qualified to supervise children and Hinchey took steps to remove them. Now he’s calling on Hinchey to do more.
“There are people who remain in leadership positions today within USA Swimming who go way back, to even the days of Debra Grodensky in the late ‘80s, early ’90s,” Allard said, “and if it needs to blow things up to replace all these people with some good people, then that’s what we have to do. That’s where it starts.”
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault but Grodensky, Moran and Palmero have come forward publicly to speak about their cases.
Tokyo Olympics talk of simplifying, but no specifics so far
TOKYO (AP) — One thing is certain: Tokyo organizers want to somehow simplify next year’s postponed Olympics to keep costs down.
Estimates in Japan say the delay alone could cost $2 billion to $6 billion, most of which will be absorbed by Japanese taxpayers.
But how to do it and where to cut or reduce is still unclear. And there’s unlikely to be anything concrete until the fall, when organizers hope that science will better understand the coronavirus pandemic and measures Tokyo needs to take against it.
“We together with the IOC, we have begun to review the service levels that we originally planned for,” Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said Wednesday in Tokyo after an online meeting with the International Olympic Committee executive board in Switzerland. “We are in the process of identifying more than 200 items that simplification could exist.”
As he has done for 2 1/2 months since the Olympics were postponed, Muto offered nothing concrete and no examples of what might be downsized.
“We have not gone to the level or stage where we have complete ideas about what we can do in simplifying the games,” Muto said.
Items rumored for cuts or reductions include the torch relay, and perhaps combining the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics.
Muto, a former deputy governor of the Bank of Japan, also declined to give numbers about the cost of the delay, or any savings from cuts or downsizing.
“I don’t think the current situation warrants us to give you exact numbers to your question — how much budget and how much can be reduced due to simplification,” he said.
Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee and a former Japanese prime minister, also spoke in generalities.
But he suggested that the core of the Olympics — the sports — would not face cutbacks. The target seems to be bloated fringe areas.
“At this juncture, I am not able to say concretely what kind of games we are planning,” Mori said. “What I am saying, is going forward we are going to listen, study and discuss what the games should be. How the games should be.”
Mori was asked about fans. Will there be fans, limited fans, or none at all?
“Spectators are very important,” he said. “So in relation to COVID-19, how will it be contained doing forward? We’ll consider that aspect as well.”
He was clear about one thing. He sees the Olympics opening on July 23, 2021.
“I’d like to answer your question regarding a cancellation,” he said to a reporter. “We’ve never discussed cancellation. It is not right to discuss this based on speculation. We are not considering a cancellation at all.”