Lakers add J.R. Smith for Orlando championship push
LOS ANGELES — J.R. Smith has joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push.
The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player Wednesday, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA’s summer restart.
Smith is the Lakers’ roster replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons last week for his decision not to finish the season with his team in Orlando amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not going to ask him to come in and be Avery Bradley,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s going to come in and be J.R. Smith. He’s going to just fill that position more than fill that role. Avery’s loss is obviously a huge loss for us, but we’re a next-man-up team. J.R. is going to come in and help fill that need, but we have a lot of guys in that position that can do the same.”
The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since November 2018, but the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year is a longtime trusted teammate of James. During their four years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they won a title in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.
“That was a factor, his familiarity with LeBron,” Vogel said. “The way we’ve built our team around LeBron, there’s a lot of similarities to the way they built their team in Cleveland. That definitely is a factor in what we feel like J.R. can bring to the table in what is going to be a very short time to get acclimated.”
Vogel also said the Lakers remain “hopeful and optimistic” that center Dwight Howard will be with the team in Orlando. Howard hasn’t made a final decision while contemplating the welfare of his 6-year-old son, whose mother died earlier this year.
Chiefs’ DT Jones threatens to sit, seeks long-term deal
Chris Jones is sending a message to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of the July 15 deadline for players to agree to multi-year contracts, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle stated he won’t settle for playing on the franchise tag this season, saying Tuesday he “won’t play” if not given a long-term deal of his liking.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported earlier in the day that Jones, who has not signed his tender, has “always viewed himself as a $20 million-plus-per-year guy.” The Chiefs, however, do not share that valuation, Garafolo reported, leaving “a lot of work to be done” if the two sides are to reach a multi-year contract.
Jones responded on Twitter to a video of Garafolo’s report, saying, “Or I won’t play. Le’Veon Bell told me about this.”
Bell sat out the entire 2018 NFL season amid a dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who placed the franchise tag on him for the second consecutive year. The three-time Pro Bowl running back signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the New York Jets last March.
Jones, 25, has established himself as one of the leading forces of the Chiefs defense, recording 31 sacks in the last three years. He notched nine sacks last year and deflected three passes in Super Bowl LIV to help Kansas City win its first title in 50 years.
Jones would make $16.1 million in 2020 if he opts to play on the franchise tender.
Kansas City has already committed a sizable sum to its core players and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is expected to receive a potentially record-breaking extension.
Campaign for Black soccer player denied by England
LONDON — A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for a statue to honor the late Jack Leslie, who was denied the chance to play for England’s national soccer team in 1925 because he was Black.
Leslie, an attacking player who scored 137 goals in 401 matches during a 14-year career with Plymouth Argyle, was named in England’s team for an international match against Ireland 95 years ago. However, after being selected his name disappeared from the team sheet, seemingly because Football Association officials discovered he was Black, according to the campaign page website.
“Jack Leslie should have been England’s first Black player but when the selectors discovered his heritage, his name would never appear on the team sheet,” the page says.
The campaign aims to raise funds for a statue of Leslie at Plymouth’s Home Park, promote and share his story, and celebrate diversity and combat racism.
Plymouth has decided to honor Leslie, who died in 1988 at the age of 88, by naming a new board room after him at Home Park.
Nottingham Forest defender Viv Anderson eventually became the first Black player to represent England’s national team when he appeared in a friendly against the-then Czechoslovakia in November 1978.
Anderson, who also played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, made 30 appearances for his country.
K-State launches diversity programs after boycott
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State is launching a diversity and education fund amid several other initiatives to address racial injustice after football players threatened a boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd.
The fund will allow boosters to funnel money directly to initiatives within the athletic department that “actively seek inclusive and diverse community through educational programming and support of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
“We will not stand for social injustice,” Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement Wednesday. “Now is the time for us to build upon the diversity and inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the area of racial injustice and racism.”
Last Thursday, one month after Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black handcuffed man’s neck for nearly eight minutes, Kansas State student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
Several football players immediately threatened to boycott if the university declined to take action, and basketball players and other athletes soon joined the push.
On Saturday, the football team issued a formal statement calling on university President Richard Myers and other administrative staff to make meaningful changes to the campus culture.
McNeil, whose account was briefly disabled by Twitter, describes himself as the founder of a group called America First Students that is a “mainstream, Christian, conservative organization that supports President Donald Trump.” Kansas State said the club is not currently registered on campus due to lack of membership.
“The university has committed to developing meaningful, measurable action plans with concrete steps,” Myers wrote in an open letter Wednesday. “These proposed steps take into account the reality that, as a governmental entity, we must operate within the law. There have been many calls for us to expel a student who posted racist messages on social media, and while these messages are disrespectful and abhorrent, we cannot violate the law.”
Among other initiatives, Kansas State promised that student-athletes, coaches and staff would undergo mandatory diversity and inclusion training that includes monthly town hall sessions; redouble efforts to recruit applicants from diverse backgrounds for staff and coaching positions; utilize home games to support the Black Lives Matter movement; highlight Black History Month; and provide transportation to student-athletes to voting locations on Election Day.
Mexico cancels baseball season, marathon because of pandemic
MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in almost a century, Mexico has cancelled its professional baseball season, the Mexican Baseball League announced Wednesday.
And on the same day, organizers announced the cancellation of the Mexico City Telcel Marathon 2020, which had been scheduled for Aug. 30, citing the safety of participants and spectators. Runners who had registered for the marathon can compete in 2021 or get a refund.
The Mexican Baseball League said it regretted the cancellation of the 2020 season Wednesday, noting it was the first time in 95 years a whole season had been cancelled.
The summer season had been scheduled to start Aug. 7, but the 16 team owners decided that they could not guarantee the safety of fans and players.
Sporting events in Mexico have to be played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for baseball, playing without fans would not have been economically feasible.
Mexican baseball teams make much of their money from tickets and refreshments at stadiums. They do not have the large broadcast income that soccer teams do.