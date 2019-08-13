V34401als-

%5EAMERICAN LEAGUE=

%5EEast Division=

%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away

New York;;68;39;.636;_;_;4-6;W-1;39-18;29-21

Tampa Bay;;62;48;.564;7{;_;6-4;W-3;28-26;34-22

Boston;;59;50;.541;10;2{;5-5;L-3;27-28;32-22

Toronto;;43;67;.391;26{;19;5-5;W-3;20-34;23-33

Baltimore;;36;71;.336;32;24{;6-4;W-1;15-36;21-35

%5ECentral Division=

%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away

Minnesota;;66;42;.611;_;_;6-4;L-1;31-21;35-21

Cleveland;;63;44;.589;2{;_;7-3;W-1;33-22;30-22

Chicago;;46;60;.434;19;14;2-8;L-4;27-28;19-32

Kansas City;;40;70;.364;27;22;3-7;L-3;23-35;17-35

Detroit;;32;72;.308;32;27;3-7;W-1;13-36;19-36

%5EWest Division=

%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away

Houston;;69;40;.633;_;_;7-3;L-1;38-15;31-25

Oakland;;61;48;.560;8;{;4-6;L-1;34-23;27-25

Los Angeles;;56;54;.509;13{;6;5-5;L-1;29-28;27-26

Texas;;54;54;.500;14{;7;4-6;W-1;32-22;22-32

Seattle;;47;64;.423;23;15{;7-3;L-1;26-32;21-32

;___=

%5ENATIONAL LEAGUE=

%5EEast Division=

%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away

Atlanta;;64;45;.587;_;_;5-5;W-2;30-23;34-22

Philadelphia;;57;51;.528;6{;_;6-4;W-1;33-24;24-27

Washington;;57;51;.528;6{;_;5-5;L-2;31-25;26-26

New York;;53;55;.491;10{;4;8-2;W-7;28-20;25-35

Miami;;42;65;.393;21;14{;6-4;W-1;22-35;20-30

%5ECentral Division=

%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away

Chicago;;57;50;.533;_;_;4-6;W-1;36-18;21-32

St. Louis;;57;50;.533;_;_;7-3;L-1;30-23;27-27

Milwaukee;;57;52;.523;1;{;6-4;W-1;33-24;24-28

Cincinnati;;50;56;.472;6{;6;6-4;W-1;29-26;21-30

Pittsburgh;;47;61;.435;10{;10;1-9;L-1;23-27;24-34

%5EWest Division=

%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away

Los Angeles;;71;39;.645;_;_;6-4;W-2;40-14;31-25

San Francisco;;55;54;.505;15{;2{;6-4;L-1;25-28;30-26

Arizona;;54;55;.495;16{;3{;4-6;L-1;23-26;31-29

San Diego;;50;57;.467;19{;6{;4-6;L-1;25-30;25-27

Colorado;;50;59;.459;20{;7{;3-7;L-2;27-26;23-33

;___=

%5EAMERICAN LEAGUE=

%5EWednesday’s Games=

;N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

;Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

;Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

;Cleveland 10, Houston 4

;Minnesota 7, Miami 4

;Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

;Texas 9, Seattle 7

;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

;Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2<

%5EThursday’s Games=

;Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

;Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

;Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

;Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

;Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.<

%5EFriday’s Games=

;Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

;Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

;Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

;L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

;Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.

;Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

;Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.<

%5ESaturday’s Games=

;Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

;Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

;Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

;Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

;Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

;Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

;L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

;Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

;Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

;St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.<

;___=

%5ENATIONAL LEAGUE=

%5EWednesday’s Games=

;Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

;Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

;N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

;L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

;San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1

;Minnesota 7, Miami 4

;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

;Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

;Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2<

%5EThursday’s Games=

;Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

;Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2

;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

;Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

;Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

;Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

;San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.<

%5EFriday’s Games=

;Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.

;Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

;N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

;Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.

;San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

;Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.

;San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.<

%5ESaturday’s Games=

;Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

;Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

;Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

;N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

;Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

;San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

;Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

;St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

;San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.<

AP-WF-08-01-19 2117GMT<