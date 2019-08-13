V34401als-
r z BC-BBO--BaseballExpanded 08-01 0809
%5EBC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance<
%5EBaseball Expanded Standings=
%5EAll Times EDT=
%5EBy The Associated Press=
%5EAMERICAN LEAGUE=
%5EEast Division=
%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
New York;;68;39;.636;_;_;4-6;W-1;39-18;29-21
Tampa Bay;;62;48;.564;7{;_;6-4;W-3;28-26;34-22
Boston;;59;50;.541;10;2{;5-5;L-3;27-28;32-22
Toronto;;43;67;.391;26{;19;5-5;W-3;20-34;23-33
Baltimore;;36;71;.336;32;24{;6-4;W-1;15-36;21-35
%5ECentral Division=
%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Minnesota;;66;42;.611;_;_;6-4;L-1;31-21;35-21
Cleveland;;63;44;.589;2{;_;7-3;W-1;33-22;30-22
Chicago;;46;60;.434;19;14;2-8;L-4;27-28;19-32
Kansas City;;40;70;.364;27;22;3-7;L-3;23-35;17-35
Detroit;;32;72;.308;32;27;3-7;W-1;13-36;19-36
%5EWest Division=
%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Houston;;69;40;.633;_;_;7-3;L-1;38-15;31-25
Oakland;;61;48;.560;8;{;4-6;L-1;34-23;27-25
Los Angeles;;56;54;.509;13{;6;5-5;L-1;29-28;27-26
Texas;;54;54;.500;14{;7;4-6;W-1;32-22;22-32
Seattle;;47;64;.423;23;15{;7-3;L-1;26-32;21-32
;___=
%5ENATIONAL LEAGUE=
%5EEast Division=
%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Atlanta;;64;45;.587;_;_;5-5;W-2;30-23;34-22
Philadelphia;;57;51;.528;6{;_;6-4;W-1;33-24;24-27
Washington;;57;51;.528;6{;_;5-5;L-2;31-25;26-26
New York;;53;55;.491;10{;4;8-2;W-7;28-20;25-35
Miami;;42;65;.393;21;14{;6-4;W-1;22-35;20-30
%5ECentral Division=
%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Chicago;;57;50;.533;_;_;4-6;W-1;36-18;21-32
St. Louis;;57;50;.533;_;_;7-3;L-1;30-23;27-27
Milwaukee;;57;52;.523;1;{;6-4;W-1;33-24;24-28
Cincinnati;;50;56;.472;6{;6;6-4;W-1;29-26;21-30
Pittsburgh;;47;61;.435;10{;10;1-9;L-1;23-27;24-34
%5EWest Division=
%5E;;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Los Angeles;;71;39;.645;_;_;6-4;W-2;40-14;31-25
San Francisco;;55;54;.505;15{;2{;6-4;L-1;25-28;30-26
Arizona;;54;55;.495;16{;3{;4-6;L-1;23-26;31-29
San Diego;;50;57;.467;19{;6{;4-6;L-1;25-30;25-27
Colorado;;50;59;.459;20{;7{;3-7;L-2;27-26;23-33
;___=
%5EAMERICAN LEAGUE=
%5EWednesday’s Games=
;N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
;Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
;Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1
;Cleveland 10, Houston 4
;Minnesota 7, Miami 4
;Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
;Texas 9, Seattle 7
;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
;Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2<
%5EThursday’s Games=
;Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
;Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
;Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
;Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
;Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.<
%5EFriday’s Games=
;Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
;Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
;Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
;L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
;Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.
;Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
;Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.<
%5ESaturday’s Games=
;Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
;Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
;Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
;Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
;Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
;Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
;L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
;Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
;Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
;St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.<
;___=
%5ENATIONAL LEAGUE=
%5EWednesday’s Games=
;Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
;Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
;N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
;L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
;San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1
;Minnesota 7, Miami 4
;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
;Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
;Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2<
%5EThursday’s Games=
;Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
;Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2
;N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
;Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
;Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
;Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
;San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.<
%5EFriday’s Games=
;Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.
;Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
;N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
;Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.
;San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
;Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.
;San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.<
%5ESaturday’s Games=
;Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
;Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
;Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
;N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
;Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
;San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
;Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
;St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
;San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.<
AP-WF-08-01-19 2117GMT<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.